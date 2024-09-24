Funky Pigeon Spreads Its Wings with a New Look
Crafted by VCCP London, the campaign introduces a lively mascot on a mission to inspire heartfelt, personalised card and gift buying
24 September 2024
Online greeting card and gift retailer, Funky Pigeon is marking the beginning of a new chapter alongside its newly appointed creative agency of record, VCCP London, with a brand new identity.
Following a competitive pitch process, Funky Pigeon partnered with the agency to rejuvenate its brand. The new campaign, titled ‘Give a Funk’, aims to galvanise the nation into more personalised card and gift buying with the help of Funky Pigeon.
Central to the campaign is the introduction of Funky Pigeon’s charismatic mascot, Funky, who leads the charge alongside her backing band, the Funkettes. This ensemble injects a vibrant energy into the brand.
Mark Orbine, ECD at VCCP, says: “Like us, Funky Pigeon is a true challenger brand, and so our partnership is a perfect fit. The idea and execution is steeped in warmth, charm, energy, and a big dollop of humanity. Our clients have been true and brave collaborators throughout the project, and the result is an exciting new brand world, platform and campaign.”
VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with renowned animation director Tim Hope and Passion Pictures on the 30” film at the heart of the campaign.
The film captures a humorous moment in a petrol station, where Funky Pigeon’s infectious spirit transforms a mundane, thoughtless card selection into a heartfelt gesture. Featuring animated sequences and lively music, the film encourages viewers to “put some heart and soul” into their gifting choices at funkypigeon.com
Louise Marshall, Funky Pigeon’s head of brand, adds: “At Funky Pigeon, we believe in celebrating the unique connections that make life special. Our ‘Give a Funk’ campaign is a rallying cry to embrace genuine, heartfelt gifting that goes beyond obligation. We invite everyone to Give a Funk with the help of Funky Pigeon.”
Social media platforms will amplify the campaign with engaging socially native content created by Bernadette. The social-first assets were created by Bernadette for Meta and TikTok. These assets creatively showcase Funky Pigeon’s unique personalised cards and gifts.
‘Give a Funk’ will launch on 23 September 2024 across TV and social. Media planning, buying and strategy is led by Zenith.
