Funky Pigeon Spreads Its Wings with a New Look

Online greeting card and gift retailer, Funky Pigeon is marking the beginning of a new chapter alongside its newly appointed creative agency of record, VCCP London, with a brand new identity.

Following a competitive pitch process, Funky Pigeon partnered with the agency to rejuvenate its brand. The new campaign, titled ‘Give a Funk’, aims to galvanise the nation into more personalised card and gift buying with the help of Funky Pigeon.

Central to the campaign is the introduction of Funky Pigeon’s charismatic mascot, Funky, who leads the charge alongside her backing band, the Funkettes. This ensemble injects a vibrant energy into the brand.

Mark Orbine, ECD at VCCP, says: “Like us, Funky Pigeon is a true challenger brand, and so our partnership is a perfect fit. The idea and execution is steeped in warmth, charm, energy, and a big dollop of humanity. Our clients have been true and brave collaborators throughout the project, and the result is an exciting new brand world, platform and campaign.”