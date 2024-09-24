Give a Funk

Funky Pigeon Spreads Its Wings with a New Look

Crafted by VCCP London, the campaign introduces a lively mascot on a mission to inspire heartfelt, personalised card and gift buying

By Creative Salon

24 September 2024

Online greeting card and gift retailer, Funky Pigeon is marking the beginning of a new chapter alongside its newly appointed creative agency of record, VCCP London, with a brand new identity.

Following a competitive pitch process, Funky Pigeon partnered with the agency to rejuvenate its brand. The new campaign, titled ‘Give a Funk’, aims to galvanise the nation into more personalised card and gift buying with the help of Funky Pigeon.

Central to the campaign is the introduction of Funky Pigeon’s charismatic mascot, Funky, who leads the charge alongside her backing band, the Funkettes. This ensemble injects a vibrant energy into the brand.

Mark Orbine, ECD at VCCP, says: “Like us, Funky Pigeon is a true challenger brand, and so our partnership is a perfect fit. The idea and execution is steeped in warmth, charm, energy, and a big dollop of humanity. Our clients have been true and brave collaborators throughout the project, and the result is an exciting new brand world, platform and campaign.”

VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with renowned animation director Tim Hope and Passion Pictures on the 30” film at the heart of the campaign.

The film captures a humorous moment in a petrol station, where Funky Pigeon’s infectious spirit transforms a mundane, thoughtless card selection into a heartfelt gesture. Featuring animated sequences and lively music, the film encourages viewers to “put some heart and soul” into their gifting choices at funkypigeon.com

Louise Marshall, Funky Pigeon’s head of brand, adds: “At Funky Pigeon, we believe in celebrating the unique connections that make life special. Our ‘Give a Funk’ campaign is a rallying cry to embrace genuine, heartfelt gifting that goes beyond obligation. We invite everyone to Give a Funk with the help of Funky Pigeon.”

Social media platforms will amplify the campaign with engaging socially native content created by Bernadette. The social-first assets were created by Bernadette for Meta and TikTok. These assets creatively showcase Funky Pigeon’s unique personalised cards and gifts.

‘Give a Funk’ will launch on 23 September 2024 across TV and social. Media planning, buying and strategy is led by Zenith.

Credits

Campaign Title: Give A Funk

Client: Funky Pigeon

Advertising Agency: Vccp

Executive Creative Director: Mark Orbine

Creative Directors: Adam Griffin & Rob Spicer

Copywriter And Art Director: Andreas Ioannides & Klaudia Mroz

Business Director: Sam Whiston

Senior Account Director: Marina Damato

Account Manager: Grace Munro

Executive Planning Director: Matt Wyatt

Planner: Priscilla Britton & Raissa Sapardan

Agency Tv Producer: Frankie Burwell

Agency Creative Producers: Sarah Lasenby & Diana Judelson

Executive Chairman: Adrian Coleman

Ceo: Cliff Hall

Managing Partner: Victoria Reiz

Production Company: Passion Pictures

Director: Tim Hope

Editor: Ben Harrex

Executive Producer: Juliette Stern

Producer: Matt Saxton

Cg Coordinator: Isabel Lowe

Cg Supervisor: Yannick Lorvo

Head Of Animation: Aldo Gagliardi

Head Of Cg: Simon Brown

Vfx Supervisor: Dave Walker

Head Of Cfx: Colin Perrett

Production Assistant: Violetta Fellay

Post-Production Company: Stonedogs

Post Producer: Joe West

Colourist: Holly Greig

Audio Post-Production Company: Jungle

Sound Engineer: Sean Mahoney

Design Agency: Girl&Bear

Design: Tegan Barnes & Carl Sherry

Artlab: James Perry & Toby Kadir

Digital Agency: Bernadette

Digital Business Director: Helena Chaplin

Digital Associate Project Directors: Bobby Parmar & Luke Dougherty

Digital Creative Director: Jon Bancroft

Digital Interactive Art-Director: Matt Brady

Digital Designers: Dexter Marshall & Štěpán Sebastián Hlouch

Media Buying Agency: Zenith

Planning: Amy Keaney, Marcus Harrow, Polly Doyle & Sophie Evans

Digital Lead: Lucy Hall

Strategy Lead: Tracy Jeffrey

