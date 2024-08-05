Why Advertisers Must Use AI skillfully and responsibly

What are the major challenges for responsible, sustainable and ethical adoption of AI by the industry?

The primary challenge is the uncertainty caused by the very newness of generative AI. ChatGPT, Midjourney, etc, burst onto the scene in just a couple of years, and so nobody has long experience to draw on. We can make historical parallels with, for example, Photoshop and desktop publishing software, or with social media, or smartphones, or the Web itself, but even those didn’t race to adoption at this speed. That newness also manifests itself in the legal landscape; do old laws cover this new technology, or do we need new ones? Regulatory guidelines are out of date almost as soon as the first draft is published.

Then there are the definitions: what do we mean by responsible, sustainable, and ethical? Using synthetic people in virtual photoshoots leads to less work for human models, but facilitates the representation of more diverse physical characteristics, from body size to ethnicity. Which is more responsible? Much has been made of the energy required to train foundational AI models, and for each subsequent generation; but if a sequence of generated images can replace a photoshoot, with its associated travel and energy costs,which is more sustainable? In the end, each company will have to evaluate the options and come to its own decisions about what is responsible, sustainable, and ethical.