How Brands Can Avoid Getting Burned by Bad Actors Using Gen AI

Alex Dalman, managing partner of AI creative agency faith and head of social and innovation at VCCP

We have a clear policy and guidance to staff on how we use Gen-AI, which is supported by training. Principally, we are happy to use Gen-AI when it lets people do more than they could otherwise, but not when it is being used to displace or replace human artists.

We won’t ask Gen-AI to copy an individual artist's style without their involvement and say so. Just as we wouldn’t ask a human artist to recreate the style of another. And just as we would with human briefs, we may provide a range of references as part of a brief to create something wholly new. But never to create something derivative.

As always, a balance needs to be struck between obtaining the widest possible rights and preserving the rights of artists. We also work closely with our legal team to ensure that we are not infringing on anyone else's IP.

Rob Meldrum, head of creative futures at EssenceMediacomX

As we continue to stretch our understanding and application of Gen AI, we’ve got to a point where we’re pretty comfortable with it in the inspiration phase - whether we’re generating an image to accompany a pitch idea, an initial audience planning matrix or thought starters for new concepts.

Gen AI gets really interesting in the production phase of a campaign, especially when developing digital assets. We’re not looking at fully AI generated ads, but instead how we can quickly create thousands of copy lines that can be fed into our tools to develop the growing number of assets needed to reach a fully addressable audience.

We’re working with our clients to develop global AI governance frameworks to mitigate risk when using AI tools - everything from the handling and security of audience data through to the legalities around AI image generation of people and products. We also expect to see the rise in ‘AI-generated’ type disclaimers on advertising as agencies continue to push what’s possible with AI.

Matt Muse, senior innovation creative at T&Pm

Someone once said: ‘If you don’t have to talk to your legal department, is your idea even worth doing?’



Last year, generative AI platforms became mainstream, triggering a rush in every creative department to drop the first great piece of AI driven work. However, the real arms race is taking place in legal departments and high-level client meetings.

AI is moving fast, it’s essential you stay up to date, not only with the latest features but also the commercial viability of the platform itself. At T&Pm we try to bring out legal team in early on projects and we have a live document detailing our stance on every platform. This is vital to keep teams informed, terms of service change all the time.

So far, the most impactful AI-driven projects have either been adopted at the network level with senior client approval or have been for lower-budget and charity clients who face fewer legal challenges. Our upcoming projects have benefitted from open dialogues between brand teams, our legal department, and clients, emphasising the importance of including guardrails in your tech stack, often AI powered. Anything created in AI should also be flagged to avoid accidental IP problems.

Dan Northcote-Smith, creative innovation director, T&Pm

Another successful approach is developing proprietary models using first-party data. We've set up a rig for this purpose, foreseeing it as a future method for creating safe and reliable brand assets.

Stay engaged with all platforms, keep your eye on legal changes, and stay close to your legal department.