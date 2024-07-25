VCCP Stoke Academy: the young talent scheme putting its money where its mouth is

And here’s what the interns had to say about the initiative prior to the presentations:

Creative Salon: What have you enjoyed most about your month? Any standout moments?

Muzz: Where do we start? I think the best thing has been meeting like-minded creative people at VCCP. I’ve loved being in a creative space where I also feel like my voice has been heard as well.

Hayley Horrigan - Staffordshire University, Graphic Design: I've reconsidered my career path. I met people from different sections and realized I'm more comfortable in a different area than I originally thought. It's been fun discovering this new path.

CS: What have you found special about Stoke Academy?

Emily: It’s a close-knit group and everyone has their own distinct personality. We’ve all got along really well.

Muzz: The professional mentorship has been amazing. VCCP has given us a lot of support and they seem to really care.

Hayley: I think it's also great that it’s based in Stoke and that the Academy is working with these big brands that are normally based in Manchester or London. Knowing that there are opportunities in a less populated area is really cool because not everyone wants to travel to the main UK cities.

CS: What do you like about the industry?

Hayley: You can be as crazy as you want and express yourself in the craziest ways. There are also no bad ideas.

Henry Ecclestone - BIMM University in Manchester, Film Making: I love the people. Everyone's really nice and friendly and everyone's very different. You get a bunch of different ideas coming from a range of people who have all had different experiences. It's also very neurodivergent friendly.

CS: Why do you think there’s a shortage of young talent in the advertising industry?

Isabella Rawnsley - Illustration, Staffordshire University : I think people don’t really know that it's a path that you can go down, I did illustration, but now I want to be a planner. I didn't even know planning was a job so I think a lot of young people aren’t aware of the jobs the industry has on offer.

Muzz: It's not that there's a lack of talent. There's so many talented young people, but I think that they just don't know where their talent might be useful in advertising. Being in this internship has shown us the different paths we can take.

Emily: I think some young people also have a very old school mindset of advertising. When they think of advertising they think of TV ads and billboards, but actually there’s lots of stuff happening on Tik Tok and all social media. There’s also in-person advertising. Generally, I think there's an issue with mindsets and what they know about the industry.

Henry: I think young people have a different type of creativity. I think TikTok allows people to be creative and find a creative spark within themselves. You can then also express and explore your creativity in different ways. Social media platforms allow you to share your work with people, get feedback and then improve.

CS: How can the advertising industry help young people become aware of the jobs it has on offer?

Hayley: The sector's job advertisements can be very intimidating. Since coming here I’ve realised that they are accepting of dyslexia for example and that if you aren’t trained in the latest program agencies can help teach you how to use them. The industry often lists many requirements that make people feel unqualified. Clearer job descriptions showing what can be learned on the job would help.

Henry: Applying for jobs can also be very competitive because there’s quite a few job positions that various levels of creative people are applying for, so it can be quite tricky to stand out.

CS: What do you hope to gain from this course?

Mia Roze Melia - Burton and South Trent College, Graphic Design: I wanted insight because of the anxiety I deal with personally. I wanted to know what a day in the life of an advertising professional was so that I could feel more comfortable about the jobs I may want to pursue. Being here, at VCCP and watching how everything works has helped me a lot because it's helped me believe that I’m on the right track. The fact that, despite the size of this company, everyone here is also very close knit is also very reassuring. I’ve really enjoyed taking part in the work and learning from it as well.

Samuel McMann - Stoke on Trent sixth form college, Graphic design, 3D design and business: I wanted to experience more of what I could go into in the future. I didn't want to go straight to university and settle with just one career path. I think being able to come here and explore the roles of creatives and planners has really helped me understand what I might want to do in the future.

CS: What has surprised you the most about your experience?

Isabella: Whenever I’ve reached out to anybody here they have always made time for me by immediately responding and advising me on how they would do things. It doesn’t feel like you’re bothering them at all because I think they definitely remember what it was like first starting out. Everyone’s really embraced us as interns.

Muzz: What stood out the most to me was the really unique application process itself because it wasn’t like sending in a usual CV - they gave us creative freedom and let us apply in whatever way we felt comfortable.

Hayley: I really enjoyed applying for the job because I could express myself. When we all first talked about our applications we realised every single one was different. For mine I wrote and sang a song.

CS: Any tips for the next batch of interns?

Henry: Don't be afraid to be yourself. They don’t want someone super professional like everyone else, they want to see what you bring to the table that is different from everyone else. Also, navigating clashing creative ideas can be tricky. Being civil and ensuring everyone's voice is heard while balancing different perspectives requires strong teamwork skills, which can be challenging.

Hayley: No question is stupid. Also, tackling burnouts was hard because being creative all day for five days a week is tiring. We had to learn how to keep pumping out ideas while also making sure they were fresh. It definitely takes some adapting.

Muzz: Personally, having my brain switched on all the time was tricky. I think the next group of interns should definitely make sure they find a balance between working and taking care of themselves.