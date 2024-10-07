Kwik Fit Shows It Doesn't Take Its Customer Service Lying Down

Kwik Fit, the leading automotive maintenance provider, has unveiled its latest campaign, developed by creative agency of record VCCP.

The light-hearted, integrated campaign aims to showcase how Kwik Fit ensures customers "drive away happy every time", by putting Kwik Fit’s highly trained staff and advanced services front and centre.

At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second film, directed by renowned comedic director Harold Einstein of Outsider - who recently directed the award-winning Twix's ‘Camping’. Einstein’s tongue-in-cheek style adds a touch of humour while reinforcing Kwik Fit’s focus on quality service and trustworthiness.

The film focuses on a helpful, friendly Kwik Fit technician who ‘rolls through’ all the reasons why customers will always leave satisfied after every visit - literally. In the spot, the technician glides into view on a mechanic’s under-car roller, effortlessly explaining the benefits customers receive at Kwik Fit, laying down the entire time. As the spot continues it gets even more surreal - we see a second technician, squeezed inside a large tyre, roll on-screen. We even see the technician arrive at a customer's home, rolling onto her driveway to emphasise Kwik Fit's mobile fitting service. The film wraps up with two elderly customers sitting contently in their car, one smiling at the exceptional service they received from Kwik Fit.

The deadpan film mirrors the real, everyday interactions between customers and Kwik Fit staff in an absurd way, using comedy to emphasise the friendly, knowledgeable service they provide. The campaign also draws attention to Kwik Fit’s more advanced services, such as ADAS sensor recalibration and mobile fitting, which further differentiate the brand from competitors.