Kwik Fit Shows It Doesn't Take Its Customer Service Lying Down
Created by VCCP, the campaign wants its customers to 'drive away happy every time'
07 October 2024
Kwik Fit, the leading automotive maintenance provider, has unveiled its latest campaign, developed by creative agency of record VCCP.
The light-hearted, integrated campaign aims to showcase how Kwik Fit ensures customers "drive away happy every time", by putting Kwik Fit’s highly trained staff and advanced services front and centre.
At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second film, directed by renowned comedic director Harold Einstein of Outsider - who recently directed the award-winning Twix's ‘Camping’. Einstein’s tongue-in-cheek style adds a touch of humour while reinforcing Kwik Fit’s focus on quality service and trustworthiness.
The film focuses on a helpful, friendly Kwik Fit technician who ‘rolls through’ all the reasons why customers will always leave satisfied after every visit - literally. In the spot, the technician glides into view on a mechanic’s under-car roller, effortlessly explaining the benefits customers receive at Kwik Fit, laying down the entire time. As the spot continues it gets even more surreal - we see a second technician, squeezed inside a large tyre, roll on-screen. We even see the technician arrive at a customer's home, rolling onto her driveway to emphasise Kwik Fit's mobile fitting service. The film wraps up with two elderly customers sitting contently in their car, one smiling at the exceptional service they received from Kwik Fit.
The deadpan film mirrors the real, everyday interactions between customers and Kwik Fit staff in an absurd way, using comedy to emphasise the friendly, knowledgeable service they provide. The campaign also draws attention to Kwik Fit’s more advanced services, such as ADAS sensor recalibration and mobile fitting, which further differentiate the brand from competitors.
The campaign signifies a change in tone for Kwik Fit - a pivot that aims to humanise a brand often seen as a corporate alternative to local mechanic shops by showing customers the value that Kwik Fit provides beyond the service itself, and showing how important Kwik Fit’s staff are in ensuring customer happiness. The campaign will launch on 7th October 2024 in the UK across TV (Finecast TV and VOD), DOOH, Radio, and digital. Media planning, buying and strategy is led by EssenceMediacom. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with director Harold Einstein and Outsider this campaign.
Tom Gentle, head of retail marketing at Kwik Fit said: “At Kwik Fit, our customers are at the core of everything we do. This campaign aims to showcase the exceptional quality of our service and the genuine care we have for every journey our customers take. Kwik Fit is here for everyone across Britain, ensuring their cars are in the best hands, no matter what they need.”
Tony Hector, group creative director at VCCP added: “Our brief was to demonstrate how our technicians make sure our customers drive away happy every time. We took a humorous, surreal approach - brought to life by the brilliant Harold Einstein, which helped us deliver this message while standing out within the vehicle servicing category.”
