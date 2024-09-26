Work Of The Week: Are you on Giffgaff?; Nissan vs Gravity; Boot's biggest beauty campaign and More..

'Best on the Best' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi

EE is bringing the power of the iPhone 16 Pro and its enhanced 5G network to the forefront with its latest effort, "Best on the Best," designed to show how families can stay seamlessly connected, no matter where life takes them. By pairing Apple's most advanced smartphone with the UK’s most reliable network, EE positions itself as the go-to provider for those looking to get the best from their tech, whether capturing memories at crowded events or staying entertained on the move.