Work Of The Week: Are you on Giffgaff?; Nissan vs Gravity; Boot's biggest beauty campaign and More..

26 September 2024
‘Up To Good’ for Giffgaff by Pablo
With the introduction of its new creative platform ‘Up To Good’, Giffgaff aims to celebrate the feeling of joy that its customers experience due to the network’s value and flexibility. Promoted through an above-the-line campaign created by Pablo, the brand has begun asking audiences ‘Are you on Giffgaff or something?.' The TV spot sees a woman so elated by her latest Giffgaff deal of 60 gigabytes of data for £10 a month, that she can’t help but celebrate.
'Nissan Qashqai' by TBWA\London
While parking in London can be a nightmare, Nissan has taken it to new levels. To launch the new Nissan Qashqai, and showcase how this model transforms city driving and demonstrate how it can “elevate your urban drive”, TBWA\London has created an epic road trip culminating in parking a car on the side of the Truman Brewery in London.
‘Make More Room for Beauty’ for Boots by VML
Beauty retailer Boots is targeting a youth audience with its biggest beauty marketing campaign in adding 25 new brands to its 500-strong collection across the UK. Featuring the likes of popular brands Prada, Made by Mitchell, Supergoop! and The Beauty Crop, the beauty gurus hope to make more room for beauty across its shelves. Delivered with VML, the campaign looks to celebrate the influx of beauty products to its stores and online and invites the nation to ‘Make More Room for Beauty’ in their lives.
'Unwelcome Home' for Ikea by Weber Shandwick
IKEA and Shelter have joined forces to create the 'Unwelcome Home' doll's house, a powerful display highlighting the stark realities faced by children living in temporary accommodation. The installation, found in IKEA stores across London, Manchester, and Birmingham, transforms the retailer’s popular FLISAT Doll’s House into a visual representation of the challenging conditions many homeless families experience in England.
'Best on the Best' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE is bringing the power of the iPhone 16 Pro and its enhanced 5G network to the forefront with its latest effort, "Best on the Best," designed to show how families can stay seamlessly connected, no matter where life takes them. By pairing Apple's most advanced smartphone with the UK’s most reliable network, EE positions itself as the go-to provider for those looking to get the best from their tech, whether capturing memories at crowded events or staying entertained on the move.
'Bundles of Joy' for Burger King by BBH
Fast food giant Burger King is highlighting new mums in their latest initiative with BBH, looking to showcase the link research has found between mums who have just given birth and feelings of food satisfaction. Following the release of successful brand platform ‘Foodfillment’ earlier this year which highlighted Burger King as the ultimate destination for the ultimate feeling of total food satisfaction, their latest move adds new life with ‘Bundles of Joy’, featuring images of mums who have just given birth.
'Rentals for Rubbish' for Decathlon by AMV BBDO
Sporting goods retailer Decathalon is to reward its customers for helping to keep their local areas clean, including money off rewards on sports equipment. The initiative is being run in partnership with environmental non-profit organisation Planet Patrol which protects the UK’s waterways and blue spaces. It was launched in celebration of World Cleanup Day.
'Cinema' for VOXI by AMV BBDO
Network giant VOXI Mobile's latest humour-filled campaign aims to encourage Gen Z cinema-goers to turn off their mobile phones. Developed by AMV BBDO and Dentsu-owned media agency Carat UK, the campaign's playful narrative cleverly asks the youthful audience members to switch off their phones in the cinema—right before the movie starts—while landing the brand’s core proposition across two spots: 'The fun never ends with Unlimited Social Media.'
'Dead-Flat Matt' for V&CO by Dentsu Creative
Paint brand V&CO has partnered with Dentsu Creative to highlight its Dead-Flat Matt paint through an integrated campaign aimed at design-conscious consumers across the UK this autumn. At the heart of this campaign is V&CO’s Dead-Flat Matt range, known for its ultra-matt, chalky finish that absorbs light and can be matched to any colour to create an extraordinarily flat surface and boasts superior scrubbability and stain resilience.
'Give A Funk' for Funky Pigeon by VCCP
Online greeting card and gift retailer, Funky Pigeon is marking the beginning of a new chapter alongside its newly appointed creative agency of record, VCCP London, with a brand new identity. Following a competitive pitch process, Funky Pigeon partnered with the agency to rejuvenate its brand. The new campaign, titled ‘Give a Funk’, aims to galvanise the nation into more personalised card and gift buying with the help of Funky Pigeon.
'Tesco Meal Deal - Your Best Combo, Made Better’ by BBH
Ever-loved by its customers, Tesco’s Meal Deal is in the spotlight of its new campaign to celebrate major updates, from improved ingredients to a range of brand new products. Working with BBH London, Tesco’s latest social campaign highlights the icon status of their meal deal with a film celebrating the UK’s universal love for a bargain meal.
'love design, love habitat' by NCA
Homeware brand Habitat has continued to spearhead its love for design in their latest Autumn campaign, following its new brand platform - love design, love habitat' earlier this year. Created with NCA, the latest initiative features a quirky range of ads aiming to bring their products to life as they narrate their roles; “The [makes me smile every time] Vase,” “The [too good for the corner] Table,” and “The [brings the room together] Chair.”
' The Baker’s Conscience' for Waitrose by Saatchi and Saatchi
Waitrose is celebrating the return of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 with a fresh set of idents that highlight the joy and unpredictability of home baking. Created in partnership with Saatchi & Saatchi, the idents explore the relatable experiences of amateur bakers, mixing humour with the creativity and challenges that come with baking at home.