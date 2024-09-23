V&CO’s 'Dead-Flat Matt' Paint Redefines Interior Elegance

Paint brand V&CO has partnered with Dentsu Creative to highlight its Dead-Flat Matt paint through an integrated campaign aimed at design-conscious consumers across the UK this autumn.

At the heart of this campaign is V&CO’s Dead-Flat Matt range, known for its ultra-matt, chalky finish that absorbs light and can be matched to any colour to create an extraordinarily flat surface and boasts superior scrubbability and stain resilience.

Available in 45 curated shades, the product introduces a new level of sophistication to interior design. The campaign message is simple but powerful: anything the paint touches becomes so incredibly flat, it seems to disappear.

Tobie Lewis, head of brand at V&CO, shared their excitement: "This campaign is the perfect reflection of our product’s unique ability to transform spaces. The partnership with Dentsu Creative has brought the beauty and sophistication of our 45 curated shades to life, ensuring V&CO’s premium quality is experienced by an even wider audience. It’s more than just showcasing our paint – it’s about redefining what a truly Dead Flatt Matt finish can achieve in modern interiors."

The visually stunning executions feature paintbrushes and rollers disappearing into the surface, highlighting Dead-Flat Matt’s transformative power. This clean, minimalistic aesthetic speaks to discerning customers who appreciate premium, trend-forward finishes that make a bold yet elegant statement.