V&CO’s 'Dead-Flat Matt' Paint Redefines Interior Elegance
In partnership with Dentsu Creative, the campaign invites audiences to explore a new level of sophistication in interior design
23 September 2024
Paint brand V&CO has partnered with Dentsu Creative to highlight its Dead-Flat Matt paint through an integrated campaign aimed at design-conscious consumers across the UK this autumn.
At the heart of this campaign is V&CO’s Dead-Flat Matt range, known for its ultra-matt, chalky finish that absorbs light and can be matched to any colour to create an extraordinarily flat surface and boasts superior scrubbability and stain resilience.
Available in 45 curated shades, the product introduces a new level of sophistication to interior design. The campaign message is simple but powerful: anything the paint touches becomes so incredibly flat, it seems to disappear.
Tobie Lewis, head of brand at V&CO, shared their excitement: "This campaign is the perfect reflection of our product’s unique ability to transform spaces. The partnership with Dentsu Creative has brought the beauty and sophistication of our 45 curated shades to life, ensuring V&CO’s premium quality is experienced by an even wider audience. It’s more than just showcasing our paint – it’s about redefining what a truly Dead Flatt Matt finish can achieve in modern interiors."
The visually stunning executions feature paintbrushes and rollers disappearing into the surface, highlighting Dead-Flat Matt’s transformative power. This clean, minimalistic aesthetic speaks to discerning customers who appreciate premium, trend-forward finishes that make a bold yet elegant statement.
The campaign, strategically timed for the pre-Christmas interior paint season, engages audiences across a variety of high-impact channels:
Press: Full-page ads will appear in major interior design and national titles, including The Times Magazine, Telegraph Magazine, Elle Decoration, World of Interiors, and House & Garden, ensuring broad visibility among design-conscious consumers.
Out-of-Home: A bespoke 3D billboard installation in Shoreditch during the London Design Festival delivers a bold and interactive experience. Brand ambassadors at the installation will offer free tester pot vouchers and colour cards to festival-goers, inviting them to experience V&CO’s products first-hand.
Social & Influencer: V&CO teamed up with interiors influencer Molly Coath, who shared her enthusiasm for Dead-Flat Matt’s stunning range of shades while visiting the Shoreditch installation. To further engage V&CO’s audience, beautifully styled imagery and “get-the-look” content will be showcased on Instagram and TikTok.
Paid Social: Paid social campaigns across TikTok, Meta, and Pinterest will target design-conscious consumers, promoting the luxurious flat finish and positioning Dead-Flat Matt as the must-have paint for anyone looking to elevate their interiors.
Neil Walker, creative director at Dentsu Creative, commented: “The campaign’s concept was inspired by the very quality that sets Dead-Flat Matt apart – its unrivalled flatness. Together with V&CO, we focused on celebrating the paint’s exceptional coverage and unique finish, translating it into a simple yet compelling creative message that demanded perfection in execution. From the curated shades to the seamless visual storytelling, every detail was designed to emphasize the product’s ability to transform surfaces with just one stroke.”
This campaign represents a significant step forward for V&CO, marking the brand’s first major foray into high-profile press and out-of-home advertising. It reflects their commitment to expanding their footprint in the competitive interior market. The campaign’s sophisticated look and feel, developed in collaboration with dentsu creative, positions V&CO as a must-have brand for design-savvy homeowners and professionals alike.
Credits:
Dentsu Creative
Creative Director: Neil Walker
Business Director: Jenna Livesey
Senior Account Manager: Gabriella Smith
Social & Influencer Account Director: Charlotte Pearson
Social Executive: Georgia Wowk
Project Director: Helen Fewings
Producer: Maria Hann
Artwork: Andy Rushton
Dentsu X
Will McAvoy: Client Partner
Photography
Sasa Savic