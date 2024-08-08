Why Marketers Need Creative Partners More Than Ever

Most CMOs (61 per cent) also say that the power of emotion within their communications is the key lever to drive change, notably crediting Generative Artificial Intelligence with the ability to create content eliciting an emotional response. Last year, 67 per cent of CMOs doubted Gen AI could achieve this, now dropping to under half (49 per cent) though the pace of change and application of AI remains a continued challenge.

Unsurprisingly, marketing leaders are looking for support in accessing new routes to brand and business growth, with technology often representing the enabler. So much so that the majority (77 per cent) said they are looking to training AI to analyse and understand their values, look and feel to generate content that is consistent and safe.

The challenge of connecting with culture is recognised by 74 per cent of marketers as they struggle to relay their brand stories through entertainment or experience. This, of course, becomes increasingly important at a time when traditional broadcast media is in decline, with 77 per cent of CMOs calling out its declining relevance and GDPR regulation continues to place limits on personalised marketing.

This is partially due to the rise of the Creator Economy as brands find new ways to forge meaningful connections, though they must relinquish control to their creators to protect credibility and authenticity of the content.

And with 88 per cent of marketers saying that it is of growing importance to them that their brands remain culturally relevant, creators are seen as a powerful way to build connection. Knowing this, it was perhaps surprising that nearly three-quarters of CMOS (74 per cent) also admitted to not knowing how to maintain meaningful connections with culture.