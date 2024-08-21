Five Reasons Why ... BT Business Made Dentsu Creative Its Social Media Agency

Dentsu Creative UK has been appointed as the lead social agency for BT Business following a competitive selection process.

BT Business maintains a presence on various social platforms, including Facebook (7.600 followers), Instagram (8,762 followers), YouTube (1.980 followers), LinkedIn (40,000 followers), and X (4,599 followers). Before merging what was known as BT Enterprise with its global services to form BT Business in 2023, the brand launched a new platform, 'BT Means Business', marking the largest B2B campaign in its history and supported through various channels, including social media.

This appointment is part of BT's strategy to engage three new B2B agency partners, reflecting a strategic shift in their business communications approach.

Dentsu Creative will oversee BT’s social media efforts, aiming to create a cohesive and dynamic presence across all of BT's owned channels and communities.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as BT Business’s lead social agency,” said Julie Chadwick managing director of Dentsu Creative UK. “BT Business is an iconic and trusted brand, with a clear mission to support businesses. Our role will be to activate this mission in innovative ways across social platforms, building influence and fostering community across the entire range of business audiences. We are excited to be part of a new cross-agency team that will help drive BT’s brand into the future.”

Simultaneously, Craft Media London will spearhead the development and guidance of BT's business communications strategy, bringing a fresh perspective to the company’s messaging. Man Bites Dog will enhance BT’s thought leadership through integrated strategies.

These agencies join BT Business's existing roster, which includes adam&eveDDB, EssenceMediacomX, and Eleven Miles, ensuring a cohesive and impactful brand strategy.

Dentsu Creative will work closely with other new and existing agency partners to create a cohesive and forward-thinking brand narrative, marking a significant step in BT’s journey toward a more dynamic and influential future.

Five reasons why Dentsu Creative & BT Business joined forces

The appointment of Dentsu Creative as BT Business’s lead social agency is said to be a key step in BT’s strategy to elevate its flagship business brand on the global stage. Through the agency's expertise, BT will benefit from a comprehensive social media approach that includes creative development, community management, and influencer collaborations. The partnership is designed to enhance BT Business’s global presence and engagement, ensuring that it's brand resonates with businesses around the world. It will build on BT’s rich heritage and show its commitment to embracing modern, innovative strategies to support businesses of all sizes effectively.

Dentsu Creative’s appointment is a vital part of BT’s strategy to refresh and strengthen its agency ecosystem, helping to usher the brand into a new era. Alongside the agency, BT will integrate a fresh, innovative approach into its social media strategy. This move is believed to be crucial for enhancing the brand's presence and impact, aligning with BT’s broader goal of evolving its marketing strategies and expanding its global reach.

It highlights BT’s recognition of the need for genuine community engagement and impactful social interactions to build a brand. BT acknowledges that a brand’s success hinges on creating meaningful connections with its audience. Dentsu Creative’s skills in social strategy, community management, and influencer partnerships align with this approach. Partnering with Dentsu Creative ensures BT focuses on active conversations and deeper connections, helping the brand stay in tune with modern expectations.

The expansion of BT's agency roster is a move to boost collaboration with both new and existing partners. This approach integrates diverse expertise to strengthen BT’s brand. By working with these new partners, BT aims to build on its heritage while adopting a challenger mindset, positioning itself as a forward-thinking ally to businesses of all sizes. This enhanced agency ecosystem will help BT innovate and respond effectively to market needs, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional support and meeting the evolving demands of businesses globally.

Dentsu Creative’s role will be pivotal in shaping a unified social media strategy for BT Business to enhance its social presence. The agency will also focus on building strategic partnerships and leveraging influencer collaborations to expand reach and impact in key campaigns. By coordinating these elements, Dentsu Creative seeks to boost engagement and strengthen BT Business’s brand influence.

Helen Whetton, global brand and marketing director for BT, said: “BT is the UK’s sixth most valuable brand. It’s also now the flagship business brand for BT Group – and we’re proud to bring together the marketing industry’s very best strategists and creatives to help us write this next chapter of BT’s brand story. Expanding our roster will see us work together with new and existing partners to build on our brand heritage, think like a challenger and ultimately, show businesses of all sizes that BT’s got their back.”