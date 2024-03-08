bt business

BT Business unveils first campaign with adam&eveDDB

The integrated campaign and brand platform, ‘We’ve Got Your Back’, showcases BT’s support for every type of business

By creative salon

08 March 2024

BT Group has unveiled a platform for its BT brand, celebrating the range of businesses it supports and the confidence it gives them to thrive in a digital world.

The integrated campaign and brand platform, ‘We’ve Got Your Back’, is adam&eveDDB’s inaugural piece of work since winning BT Group’s B2B brief in February 2023. It showcases BT’s support for every type of business, from the person just starting out at their kitchen table, to major multi-nationals and critical public services. Recognising that today, every business is a digital business, the campaign celebrates BT as a partner rather than a supplier, providing the rock-solid digital foundation businesses need to succeed and prepare themselves for whatever comes next.

‘We’ve Got Your Back’ marks the first brand campaign from BT since the launch of EE as BT Group’s primary consumer brand. It boldly states BT’s expertise, knowledge and value in the world of business, as a trusted partner underpinning the digital economy. BT is now BT Group’s flagship B2B brand.

The fully integrated campaign is running across TV, Meta, TikTok, DOOH, print and digital display and is a celebration of BT’s customers - showing them thriving in business with the confidence that with its reliable connectivity, BT has got their back.

The work launches on 8 March for six weeks. The TV ad is directed by acclaimed director Raine Allen Miller, whose directorial debut, Rye Lane, was recently nominated for Outstanding British Film at the 2024 BAFTAs.

Helen Whetton, Brand and Marketing Director at BT, said: “BT is the UK’s sixth most valuable brand. But we’re also right at the start of a new chapter in BT’s brand story, as the flagship B2B identity for BT Group. We’re a heritage brand that’s got to think like a challenger, and I’m so excited for what’s ahead. Bob Hoskins famously said, “it’s good to talk” – and today more than ever, connectivity is the lifeblood of commerce. This campaign is all about showing businesses of all sizes and sectors that BT’s got their back: with the resilience, stability and security they can trust to help them navigate the challenges of today, and the ones that will come at them tomorrow.”

Miranda Hipwell, Chief Executive Officer at adam&eveDDB, added: "BT’s been around since 1846 and has always been driven by innovation, so it’s perfectly set up to have the back of today’s modern businesses. We’re delighted to share our first campaign which shines a light on the diversity and vitality of the businesses BT keeps moving through its connectivity."

Credits

Client | BT Business

Agency | Adam & Eve/DDB

Chief executive | Miranda Hipwell

Chief creative officer | Richard Brim

Executive creative directors | Antony Nelson + Mike Sutherland

Creative Directors | Christian Sewell + Andy McAnaney,

Creative team | Mark Lewis + Matt Fitch

Executive content director | Jess Taylor

Chief experience officer | Simon Adamson

Social creative | Judith Tulkens

Head of production | Sally Pritchett + Nicki Cramphorn

Integrated agency producer | Hannah Needham + Deborah McCartney

Radio producer | Anna-Louise Vass

Integrated assistant producers | Holly Wormleighton

Project manager | Alice Southam

Chief strategy officer | Martin Beverley

Planning partner | Charlie Snow

Senior planner | Kit Owens

PR | Rachel Geraghty + Shehneal Dhaliwal + Femke Pusey

Business director | Skye Stoppani

Account director | Renee James

Account manager | Lizzie Coombs

Legal | Tom Campbell + Candice Macloed

Client | BT

Marketing director | Helen Whetton

Head of campaigns | Jo Williams

Campaign manager | Lydia Girdler + Laura Butler

Director | Raine Allen Miller

DoP | Olan Collardy

Production company | Somesuch

Executive producer | Chris Watling

Producer | Elly Camisa

Production manager | Patch Wadsworth

Graphic/print production

Sound engineer | Sam Ashwell at 750

Sound engineer | Gisele Hall

Sound producer | Olivia Ray

Editor | Rachael Spann at Work Editorial

Colourist | Jack McGinty at Cheat

Post | Untold Studios

Post producer | Ellie Joseph + Tom Iggleston + Ella Glazer

Music supervisor | Twenty Below

Music track | “How we do it”

Music produced by | Twenty Below

Music publisher | Twenty Below

Composer | Antonin Lemiere

Voiceover | Kayvan Novak

Stills production

Photographer | Chris Terry

Founder/executive Producer | Eleanor Harrison

Producer | Kitty McLaughlin

Photography assistant | Shivy Kanagaratnam

Photography assistant | Tom Sedgwick Price

Photography assistant | Oscar Yoosefinejad

Production manager | Candy Field

Hair and make-up artist | Victoria Poland

Wardrobe | Izzie Gibbons

Wardrobe assistant | Matilda Oliver

Food stylist | Eliza Baird

Head of set and props | Kat Perry

Props manager | Pat Sampson

Props assistant | Liv Dobson

Set builder | Christian McDonald

Set builder | Brandon Hepworth

Radio production

Sound engineer | Ellis McGourlay

Cain & Abel/DDB

Videographer | Nitin Rishi

Executive producer of content | Stephen Mead

Digital producer | Matthew Walker

Resource manager | Pata Malecka

Producer | Matt O’Brien

Head of edit | James Ireland

Editor | Ste Hinde

Asset manager | Gemma Hughes

QC | Stuart Moore

QC | Chloe Maudsley

QC | Alysha Seth

Adaptation production and supply

Design | King Henry

Retouching | King Henry

Senior designer | Dave Robinson

Designer | Sam Harris

Artworker | Paul Mayes

PR | Persuasion Communications

Founder | Jane Austin

Account manager | Ericka Santiago

Media | EssenceMediacomX

Lead strategist | Jameel Amini

Lead planners | Rob Corr + Emily Roberts

Client director | Maria Karaoli

