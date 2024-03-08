BT Business unveils first campaign with adam&eveDDB

BT Group has unveiled a platform for its BT brand, celebrating the range of businesses it supports and the confidence it gives them to thrive in a digital world.

The integrated campaign and brand platform, ‘We’ve Got Your Back’, is adam&eveDDB’s inaugural piece of work since winning BT Group’s B2B brief in February 2023. It showcases BT’s support for every type of business, from the person just starting out at their kitchen table, to major multi-nationals and critical public services. Recognising that today, every business is a digital business, the campaign celebrates BT as a partner rather than a supplier, providing the rock-solid digital foundation businesses need to succeed and prepare themselves for whatever comes next.