BT Business unveils first campaign with adam&eveDDB
The integrated campaign and brand platform, ‘We’ve Got Your Back’, showcases BT’s support for every type of business
08 March 2024
BT Group has unveiled a platform for its BT brand, celebrating the range of businesses it supports and the confidence it gives them to thrive in a digital world.
The integrated campaign and brand platform, ‘We’ve Got Your Back’, is adam&eveDDB’s inaugural piece of work since winning BT Group’s B2B brief in February 2023. It showcases BT’s support for every type of business, from the person just starting out at their kitchen table, to major multi-nationals and critical public services. Recognising that today, every business is a digital business, the campaign celebrates BT as a partner rather than a supplier, providing the rock-solid digital foundation businesses need to succeed and prepare themselves for whatever comes next.
‘We’ve Got Your Back’ marks the first brand campaign from BT since the launch of EE as BT Group’s primary consumer brand. It boldly states BT’s expertise, knowledge and value in the world of business, as a trusted partner underpinning the digital economy. BT is now BT Group’s flagship B2B brand.
The fully integrated campaign is running across TV, Meta, TikTok, DOOH, print and digital display and is a celebration of BT’s customers - showing them thriving in business with the confidence that with its reliable connectivity, BT has got their back.
The work launches on 8 March for six weeks. The TV ad is directed by acclaimed director Raine Allen Miller, whose directorial debut, Rye Lane, was recently nominated for Outstanding British Film at the 2024 BAFTAs.
Helen Whetton, Brand and Marketing Director at BT, said: “BT is the UK’s sixth most valuable brand. But we’re also right at the start of a new chapter in BT’s brand story, as the flagship B2B identity for BT Group. We’re a heritage brand that’s got to think like a challenger, and I’m so excited for what’s ahead. Bob Hoskins famously said, “it’s good to talk” – and today more than ever, connectivity is the lifeblood of commerce. This campaign is all about showing businesses of all sizes and sectors that BT’s got their back: with the resilience, stability and security they can trust to help them navigate the challenges of today, and the ones that will come at them tomorrow.”
Miranda Hipwell, Chief Executive Officer at adam&eveDDB, added: "BT’s been around since 1846 and has always been driven by innovation, so it’s perfectly set up to have the back of today’s modern businesses. We’re delighted to share our first campaign which shines a light on the diversity and vitality of the businesses BT keeps moving through its connectivity."
