Pringles and Dentsu Turn Snack Time into an Adventure Across Europe
From the football-themed 'Pringoooals' challenge to Stack & Sort, Poptopia promises Pringles lovers an immersive interactive brand experience
30 April 2024
Pringles wants to heighten its consumer engagement online and is set to introduce its own digital destination named Poptopia that will aim to drive loyalty and build its data among consumers.
Working with Dentsu Creative and Merkle, the pop chip brand will introduce the digital destination which promises to offer immersive experiences and personalised interactions to engage with crisp lovers.
Accompanying the launch is a campaign that marks a milestone for the brand while showcasing Dentsu's integrated capabilities and commitment to transformative brand-consumer interactions across Europe.
Poptopia invites users to embark on a journey through a series of themed islands, each offering unique and exciting interactions. From the football-themed excitement of Pringoooals to the fast-paced sorting challenge of Stack & Sort, there's something for every Pringles enthusiast to enjoy. At the heart of Poptopia, the beloved Mr. P, long hailed as the quintessential brand champion for Pringles comes to life as the guiding force in our enchanting realm. With his infectious charm and boundless enthusiasm, Mr. P stands ready to accompany and support users on their immersive adventures throughout all facets of Poptopia.
"Poptopia represents the next chapter in our marketing transformation journey," said Paul Humphries, vice president of consumer experience at Kellanova, "and we're thrilled to see how it will delight and inspire Pringles fans everywhere."
He added: "Drawing inspiration from the iconic Pringles can and its delectable crisps, we've meticulously crafted a world that 'pops' open, immersing users in an enchanting realm built around the essence of our most beloved and recognizable flavours. But Poptopia is far more than just a digital playground—it represents a groundbreaking partnership with Adobe, elevating the user experience to new heights of innovation and personalisation, embodying the Dentsu mission to shape society through people-centred transformation. Through this collaboration, we've not only created an unparalleled experience for Pringles enthusiasts but also forged a unique opportunity for Pringles and Kellanova to enter a new space where they weren't present previously."
Through this strategic partnership, Poptopia stands as a scalable platform designed to lay the foundation for transformative brand experiences. Leveraging Adobe's cutting-edge technology, Dentsu can collect valuable first-party data, empowering Pringles to craft personalised experiences enriched with insights gleaned from user interactions, using creativity to drive loyalty and give the Pringles consumer a reason to spend time with the brand.
Ruth Bucknell, VP of experience design CXM UK&I, Dentsu added “We are immensely proud of Poptopia, it’s the culmination of hard work and daring to dream big, and having a client who wants to dream with us. Poptopia is the living embodiment of “Unexpected Fun” and we can’t wait to launch it, spreading the joy far and wide. We are already looking forward to new brand partnerships, and to expanding and enhancing the world through many awe-inspiring additions. With Poptopia we’re driving the One Dentsu philosophy forward, by having all practice areas working toward one goal.”
This integration of data-driven personalisation not only enhances user engagement but also positions Poptopia as a powerful tool in supporting Pringles' ambitious growth targets while staying true to its premium brand values. By harnessing the capabilities of Adobe, Dentsu is not only creating a digital destination—it is shaping the future of brand-consumer interactions, one can at a time.
The launch of Poptopia marks a significant milestone for Pringles, as it opens new opportunities for engagement and growth. With plans to launch Poptopia in 39 markets across Europe, Pringles is poised to captivate audiences and strengthen its connection with consumers around the world. This inaugural campaign with Pringles underscores Dentsu's integrated capabilities across Media, Creative and CXM.
CREDITS
Dentsu Creative
Amy McCrae - Experience Design Director
Jim Buckfield - Lead UX Designer
Fern Calderwood - Senior Account Manager
Leah MacSween - Account Manager
Ray Boyd - Technical Lead
Katie McPherson - Senior Content Creative
Charlie Bell - Creative Director
Jenny Welsh - Senior Digital Designer
Beli Heredero - Designer
Euan Reith - Motion Designer
Chris McIntyre - Senior Motion Graphics Designer
Joe Roberts - Motion Graphics Designer
Aaron Austin - Junior Designer
Chris Davey - Head of Design
Alex Hamilton - Head of Innovation
Merkle
Abhishek Soni – AEM Engineer
Aditi Sadekar – Content Specialist
Aditya Chavan – Front-end Engineer
Amol Kale – Quality Assurance Engineer
Ankit Kumar – Content Specialist
Billy Hanna – Head of Experience Platforms
Ruth Bucknell – Head of Experience
Estefania Barchietto – CMS Consultant
Fernando Tavares – Program Manager
George Taylor – Lead Solutions Architect
Jamaldeen Mohideen – Content Manager
Jyotshna Tiwary – Content Specialist
Kara Fogerty - Account Director
Lavanya Malyala – Lead AEM Engineer
Magdalena Gospodinova – Content Lead
Margarita Ivanova – Content Specialist
Manasa Godavarthi – Front-end Engineer
Manojkumar Sadhula – AEM Engineer
Mimansa R – Lead Quality Assurance Engineer
Oliver McCarthy – Content Specialist
Pooja Narwade – Content Specialist
Richard Hennis – Client Partner
Jordan Baigent – Experience Strategy Lead
Sara Garcia – UI Design
Hélder Da Cruz Pais – UI Design
Fabre Martinez – UI Design & Animation
Joseph Brooks – Customer Strategy
Marcelo Gomes – UX Design
Francisco Senandes Simon – UX Design
Santhosh Akinepalli - Lead Front-End Engineer
Shubhankar Joshi – Quality Assurance Engineer
Supriya Mishra – Lead Scrum master
Vignesh Kumar – Front-end Engineer
Camila Olivo – head of Design