Pringles and Dentsu Turn Snack Time into an Adventure Across Europe

From the football-themed 'Pringoooals' challenge to Stack & Sort, Poptopia promises Pringles lovers an immersive interactive brand experience

By Creative Salon

30 April 2024

Pringles wants to heighten its consumer engagement online and is set to introduce its own digital destination named Poptopia that will aim to drive loyalty and build its data among consumers.

Working with Dentsu Creative and Merkle, the pop chip brand will introduce the digital destination which promises to offer immersive experiences and personalised interactions to engage with crisp lovers.

Accompanying the launch is a campaign that marks a milestone for the brand while showcasing Dentsu's integrated capabilities and commitment to transformative brand-consumer interactions across Europe.

Poptopia invites users to embark on a journey through a series of themed islands, each offering unique and exciting interactions. From the football-themed excitement of Pringoooals to the fast-paced sorting challenge of Stack & Sort, there's something for every Pringles enthusiast to enjoy. At the heart of Poptopia, the beloved Mr. P, long hailed as the quintessential brand champion for Pringles comes to life as the guiding force in our enchanting realm. With his infectious charm and boundless enthusiasm, Mr. P stands ready to accompany and support users on their immersive adventures throughout all facets of Poptopia.

"Poptopia represents the next chapter in our marketing transformation journey," said Paul Humphries, vice president of consumer experience at Kellanova, "and we're thrilled to see how it will delight and inspire Pringles fans everywhere."

He added: "Drawing inspiration from the iconic Pringles can and its delectable crisps, we've meticulously crafted a world that 'pops' open, immersing users in an enchanting realm built around the essence of our most beloved and recognizable flavours. But Poptopia is far more than just a digital playground—it represents a groundbreaking partnership with Adobe, elevating the user experience to new heights of innovation and personalisation, embodying the Dentsu mission to shape society through people-centred transformation. Through this collaboration, we've not only created an unparalleled experience for Pringles enthusiasts but also forged a unique opportunity for Pringles and Kellanova to enter a new space where they weren't present previously."

Through this strategic partnership, Poptopia stands as a scalable platform designed to lay the foundation for transformative brand experiences. Leveraging Adobe's cutting-edge technology, Dentsu can collect valuable first-party data, empowering Pringles to craft personalised experiences enriched with insights gleaned from user interactions, using creativity to drive loyalty and give the Pringles consumer a reason to spend time with the brand.

Ruth Bucknell, VP of experience design CXM UK&I, Dentsu added “We are immensely proud of Poptopia, it’s the culmination of hard work and daring to dream big, and having a client who wants to dream with us. Poptopia is the living embodiment of “Unexpected Fun” and we can’t wait to launch it, spreading the joy far and wide. We are already looking forward to new brand partnerships, and to expanding and enhancing the world through many awe-inspiring additions. With Poptopia we’re driving the One Dentsu philosophy forward, by having all practice areas working toward one goal.”

This integration of data-driven personalisation not only enhances user engagement but also positions Poptopia as a powerful tool in supporting Pringles' ambitious growth targets while staying true to its premium brand values. By harnessing the capabilities of Adobe, Dentsu is not only creating a digital destination—it is shaping the future of brand-consumer interactions, one can at a time.

The launch of Poptopia marks a significant milestone for Pringles, as it opens new opportunities for engagement and growth. With plans to launch Poptopia in 39 markets across Europe, Pringles is poised to captivate audiences and strengthen its connection with consumers around the world. This inaugural campaign with Pringles underscores Dentsu's integrated capabilities across Media, Creative and CXM.

CREDITS

Dentsu Creative

Amy McCrae - Experience Design Director

Jim Buckfield - Lead UX Designer

Fern Calderwood - Senior Account Manager

Leah MacSween - Account Manager

Ray Boyd - Technical Lead

Katie McPherson - Senior Content Creative

Charlie Bell - Creative Director

Jenny Welsh - Senior Digital Designer

Beli Heredero - Designer

Euan Reith - Motion Designer

Chris McIntyre - Senior Motion Graphics Designer

Joe Roberts - Motion Graphics Designer

Aaron Austin - Junior Designer

Chris Davey - Head of Design

Alex Hamilton - Head of Innovation

Merkle

Abhishek Soni – AEM Engineer

Aditi Sadekar – Content Specialist

Aditya Chavan – Front-end Engineer

Amol Kale – Quality Assurance Engineer

Ankit Kumar – Content Specialist

Billy Hanna – Head of Experience Platforms

Ruth Bucknell – Head of Experience

Estefania Barchietto – CMS Consultant

Fernando Tavares – Program Manager

George Taylor – Lead Solutions Architect

Jamaldeen Mohideen – Content Manager

Jyotshna Tiwary – Content Specialist

Kara Fogerty - Account Director

Lavanya Malyala – Lead AEM Engineer

Magdalena Gospodinova – Content Lead

Margarita Ivanova – Content Specialist

Manasa Godavarthi – Front-end Engineer

Manojkumar Sadhula – AEM Engineer

Mimansa R – Lead Quality Assurance Engineer

Oliver McCarthy – Content Specialist

Pooja Narwade – Content Specialist

Richard Hennis – Client Partner

Jordan Baigent – Experience Strategy Lead

Sara Garcia – UI Design

Hélder Da Cruz Pais – UI Design

Fabre Martinez – UI Design & Animation

Joseph Brooks – Customer Strategy

Marcelo Gomes – UX Design

Francisco Senandes Simon – UX Design

Santhosh Akinepalli - Lead Front-End Engineer

Shubhankar Joshi – Quality Assurance Engineer

Supriya Mishra – Lead Scrum master

Vignesh Kumar – Front-end Engineer

Camila Olivo – head of Design

