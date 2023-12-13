PizzaExpress Revamps its Club App with digital transformation

Kick-starting the partnership, Dentsu Creative UK has delivered a complete redesign of the PizzaExpress Club app which sits at the heart of the casual dining brand’s digital transformation. The PizzaExpress Club app launched in 2021 and has already cemented itself as an industry-leading app for customers across the UK looking for a great value meal out. Starting with iconic free Dough Balls and garlic butter when a customer signs up, customers progress through bronze, silver and gold tiers by collecting stamps when they visit a pizzeria, order online or buy from the supermarket, to access more rewards from the iconic PizzaExpress menu. The PizzaExpress Club app is also how customers can book tables, hear about the latest menu and offers and pay their bill. In under two years over two million customers have signed up.

The innovative work from Dentsu Creative UK for the PizzaExpress Club app included a complete set of consistent design patterns that work seamlessly with the app UX and apply a more stylish look and feel in line with PizzaExpress’s new visual identity. The work covered every design element including type, colour, photography, illustration, motion and copy.

Moving forward, Dentsu Creative UK’s connected Experience practice will support PizzaExpress with projects aiming to delight customers, both through the PizzaExpress Club app and other physical and digital journeys. The PizzaExpress Club app will remain an ongoing focus within the partnership as it unites all of PizzaExpress’ channels.

Rob Chalmers, Chief Experience Officer at Dentsu Creative EMEA said: “We're excited to bring our Creative Experience and innovation capabilities to partner with such an iconic and loved brand, especially one that understands how to put them at the heart of its growth agenda. We look forward to working collaboratively with Arslan and the team as they continue their impressive digital transformation journey.”

Arslan Sharif, Digital & Loyalty Director at PizzaExpress added: “The PizzaExpress Club app was designed to reward our loyal customers with instant value, and it’s proved incredibly popular – with over two million members. This is only the beginning, so we’re delighted to be working with Dentsu Creative UK on customer-centred, cross-channel innovation. The team have already demonstrated talent, ambition and creative vision – I’m looking forward to our partnership going from to strength to strength.”