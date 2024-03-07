Drunk Elephant AR Mural Launches Bora Barrier Repair Cream

To further amplify the campaign, two influential personalities with a combined following of 1.9 million have created social media content featuring the product against the backdrop of the mural, showcasing the AR functionality accessible through the giant QR code. This content is being shared across Drunk Elephant's social channels.

In addition, a retail media partnership between the brand and beauty retailer SpaceNK promotes the out-of-home execution. The mural and influencer content are supported on Space NK's social media channels, with their logo prominently featured in the mural strategically positioned near a nearby store.

Complementing the mural and influencer content on the brand's owned channels, the campaign includes a comprehensive media strategy, encompassing display and VOD ads. Targeting viewers who have engaged with Drunk Elephant or competitor ads ensures maximum exposure and engagement.

With an estimated reach of 6 million people nationally over a two-week period, this campaign is set to leave a lasting impact on Drunk Elephant's brand awareness and market presence, pushing the boundaries of traditional marketing and embracing innovation.

Drunk Elephant is part of the Shiseido UK brand portfolio who have been a client of Dentsu for over 8 years. This is the first time Dentsu agencies have worked on the Drunk Elephant brand with more innovation and experiences set to be launched over the summer.

Géraldine Jacquinot, UKI Marketing Director at Drunk Elephant said: “We are incredibly excited to have brought to life our latest Drunk Elephant skincare launch via a new take on an OOH campaign that sees us take over the biggest wall in Europe and that fully aligns with the pioneering DNA of the brand. Amplified with a full ecosystem of PR, Influence, retail media, social and press, this initiative is a global first for the brand to support our new Bora Barrier™ cream. The star launch delivers clinically proven 24-hour moisture to dry skin, a compromised barrier, or mature skin, whilst firming skin and reducing visible redness while returning your skin barrier to a healthy state.”

Balpreet Mangat Managing Partner Experiential at Dentsu Creative commented: 'The collaboration between Dentsu Creative, iProspect, Drunk Elephant, and Space NK represents a new era of integrated marketing for Dentsu. By combining creativity, media, technology, and strategic partnerships, we've created a campaign that not only grabs attention but can also drive real results.”

Kyle Gallagher Client Partner at iProspect added: ‘With so many CGI campaigns over our social feeds we wanted to make something real that people could truly interact with and could form part of the brand's discovery and shopping experience for consumers. Working across brands in Dentsu and alongside a new client keen to make an exciting impact has made this campaign a joy to work on and I can’t wait to see what we can do next”.

