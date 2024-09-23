barber-shop-6797761_1920

Brain Food

Poolsuite, CEP Jenni, and Barber Chats: Tim Whirledge’s Mental Fuel

Dentsu Creative's strategy partner shares the unexpected influences that drive his strategic thinking

By Tim Whirledge

23 September 2024

Poolsuite.FM

The soundtrack to my neurons firing. This isn’t just any old online radio station for wandering minds. it’s a reminder of what the internet and branding are at their best. Every corner of the experience painstakingly thought through with both discipline and joy.

  • PoolsuiteFM

CEP Jenni

I’ve built a GPT trained specifically on Jenni Romainak’s category entry point studies. CEP Jenni has become an excellent brainstorm partner in helping me imagine new category entry points for brands. No client data is ever needed. Just a basic understanding of the cliches of any given category and I work with Jenni to come up with new ones. She’s ace.

  • Jenni Romainak 1

Perplexity.ai

Another AI tool. This one not mine. It guides you down the rabbit hole on any particular topic, surfacing cited knowledge from a range of authoritative sources. I feel like I can cut through a lot of dross to get to trusted answers. This has really super charged my desk research - very useful in particular for new biz when you need to get up at speed

  • Perplexityai

BONUS: my barber Stu

Been going to him for years. He’s a switched on type who is always ready to go deep on the way the world is going but interestingly for our purposes, he’s my informant as to what his other patrons are talking about getting me out of my own filter bubble. I see him once a month (though disappointingly for me I might have to top up my hair care regimen with a “hair holiday”) and I always leave with a fresh insight or two.

  • barber-shop-6797761_1920

Tim Whirledge is a strategy partner at Dentsu Creative UK

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.