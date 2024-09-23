Poolsuite, CEP Jenni, and Barber Chats: Tim Whirledge’s Mental Fuel

BONUS: my barber Stu

Been going to him for years. He’s a switched on type who is always ready to go deep on the way the world is going but interestingly for our purposes, he’s my informant as to what his other patrons are talking about getting me out of my own filter bubble. I see him once a month (though disappointingly for me I might have to top up my hair care regimen with a “hair holiday”) and I always leave with a fresh insight or two.