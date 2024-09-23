Brain Food
Poolsuite, CEP Jenni, and Barber Chats: Tim Whirledge’s Mental Fuel
Dentsu Creative's strategy partner shares the unexpected influences that drive his strategic thinking
23 September 2024
Poolsuite.FM
The soundtrack to my neurons firing. This isn’t just any old online radio station for wandering minds. it’s a reminder of what the internet and branding are at their best. Every corner of the experience painstakingly thought through with both discipline and joy.
CEP Jenni
I’ve built a GPT trained specifically on Jenni Romainak’s category entry point studies. CEP Jenni has become an excellent brainstorm partner in helping me imagine new category entry points for brands. No client data is ever needed. Just a basic understanding of the cliches of any given category and I work with Jenni to come up with new ones. She’s ace.
Perplexity.ai
Another AI tool. This one not mine. It guides you down the rabbit hole on any particular topic, surfacing cited knowledge from a range of authoritative sources. I feel like I can cut through a lot of dross to get to trusted answers. This has really super charged my desk research - very useful in particular for new biz when you need to get up at speed
BONUS: my barber Stu
Been going to him for years. He’s a switched on type who is always ready to go deep on the way the world is going but interestingly for our purposes, he’s my informant as to what his other patrons are talking about getting me out of my own filter bubble. I see him once a month (though disappointingly for me I might have to top up my hair care regimen with a “hair holiday”) and I always leave with a fresh insight or two.
Tim Whirledge is a strategy partner at Dentsu Creative UK