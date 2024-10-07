pixabay gardening-4652599_1280

brain food

TikTok, muddy hands and smoking areas: FCB Strategist's intellectual stimuli

Senior strategist Anna Green reveals her surprising sources of planning inspiration

By Anna Green

07 October 2024

Scrolling through TikTok

Where I used to say, ‘I read an article…’, I’m increasingly saying ‘I saw a TikTok…’ so I’d be lying if I didn’t start there. I love the mishmash of content, the random but relevant everyday insights, and the ability to wander into different communities. Sure, its escapism, but it’s also a search engine.

Getting outside

Like everyone else, I took up gardening during lockdown. I find pottering around outside gives any bubbling thoughts a chance to breathe. Getting my hands dirty in the garden or nipping round the block at lunchtime always brings me something that I can take back inside to my desk.

Late night chats

My favourite though, is the smoking area. Inhibitions are lost in late-night pub gardens and on dark street pavements. People talk about the universe, their family history, and even what laundry detergent they use with freeness and actual joy. Smoking is obviously bad, but do carry a lighter (to strike up conversation…).

Anna Green is a senior strategist at FCB London

