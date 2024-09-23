VOXI Mobile Encourages Gen-Z To Abandon Their Phones As It Partners Cineworld

As VOXI continues to enhance its brand salience and relevance, cinema plays a pivotal role in driving strong association with its core Gen Z audience. Research shows that 78 per cent of VOXI’s key demographic, aged 16 to 24, are frequent cinema-goers, making them nearly twice as likely to be heavy cinema attendees compared to other age groups.

The insight underpins the brand’s strategic decision to partner with Cineworld Cinemas and harness the unique environment of cinema, where audience retention is at its peak. With cinema-goers watching an average of 24 seconds of a 30-second ad, the opportunity to create memorable moments and maximise brand recall is unrivalled.

Jordan Stone, head of brand for VOXI Mobile and head of social for Vodafone says: “Cinema is a powerful, memorable place to experience a brand. There’s no better environment for the absurdity and humour of Syd and Frank. They love VOXI Mobile and they are working hard for us. Above all else, they help us engage with, and stay relevant to, our core audience.”

The campaign, timed to coincide with highly anticipated film releases such as Speak No Evil, Smile 2, Venom: The Last Dance, Gladiator 2, Joker: Folie A Deux, Wicked Part 2, should reach an audience of approximately two million customer in cinema screens across the UK, ensuring that the brand message is delivered at a perfect moment - right before the iconic “Turn Your Phone Off” cue.

Natalie de Cruz, managing partner at Carat UK said, “In a world where media consumption is increasingly fragmented, cinema offers a rare moment of undivided attention. For VOXI, this partnership is about more than just media placement - it’s a strategic move to connect with their audience at a time when they are fully engaged. By leveraging the emotional pull of blockbuster films and the focused environment of the cinemas, we’re able to deliver the brand’s message in a way that is not only impactful but memorable.”

The two campaign films were created by Charles Olafare and Josie Finlay and directed by Steve Waugh through Coffee & TV. The campaign is part of a wider campaign running in TV, video on demand, digital OOH, and social media.

Credits:

Client: Vodafone

Brand: VOXI Mobile

Campaign title: Cinema

Client Team: Maria Koutsoudakis, Jordan Stone, Elliott Martin, Ejiro Edevbie and Jamie Richter

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO

CCO: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott

Creative Director: Michael Hughes and Dalatando Almeida

Creative Team: Charles Olafare and Josie Finlay

Strategy Team: David Edwards and Marina Glavan

Account Management Team: Anna Covell, Vicky Norrington and Sasha Barrett

Project Management: Paul Glucklich

Agency Production Team: Louise Richardson, Polly Lowles and Joe Sloane

Design Team: Francesca D’Costa

Media Agency: Carat UK

Media Team: Phoebe Edwards

Media Buying Team: Rebecca Cusack

Production Company: Coffee & TV

Director: Steve Waugh

Sound Studio: King Lear Music & Sound