VOXI Mobile Encourages Gen-Z To Abandon Their Phones As It Partners Cineworld
The AMV BBDO campaign looks to persuade young cinema fans to turn off their devices
23 September 2024
Network giant VOXI Mobile's latest humour-filled campaign aims to encourage Gen Z cinema-goers to turn off their mobile phones.
Developed by AMV BBDO and Dentsu-owned media agency Carat UK, the campaign's playful narrative cleverly asks the youthful audience members to switch off their phones in the cinema—right before the movie starts—while landing the brand’s core proposition across two spots: 'The fun never ends with Unlimited Social Media.'
The aim of the 30-second spot is to convey that VOXI’s Unlimited Social Media is ideal for catching up on all the things customers love. As the film approaches it’s time to put your phone away - unlimited social media will still be there after the movie.
Central to this campaign are two 30-second ads debuting VOXI’s partnership with cinema-chain Cineworld and tapping into the relatable frustration of pre-film phone-checkers at the movies, adding an extra layer of light humour and exaggeration to drive the point home.
The campaign is the second installment after The Fun Never Ends, released last June. It reintroduces the brand’s quirky brain in jars characters, Syd and Frank who keep themselves endlessly entertained with VOXI's Unlimited Social Media.
As they embark on a new adventure—this time at the cinema-, Syd, representing all the phone-addicted offenders, just can’t help herself and continues scrolling, much to Frank’s frustration. As the lights dim, Syd’s brightly lit screen and incessant chatter drive Frank to do what we all secretly want to: tell her to turn off the phone and put it away. And just when you think it’s over, a surprise ‘loud slurper’ moment provides a final punchline.
“We’ve all been in the cinema when someone just won’t stop talking or scrolling through their phone,” said Dal Almeida and Mike Hughes, creative directors at AMV BBDO. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring that everyday 'ick' to life, emphasising that while VOXI gives you Unlimited Social Media, there’s a time and place for it—and just before the film starts isn't one of them.”
Accompanying the ‘Turn Your Phone Off’ spot is another 30” ad, “In Too Deep”, which runs earlier in the lead-up to the film. At this more appropriate time to be chatting and using your phone, we see Syd & Frank excitedly talking about what they’ve been discovering about films on their socials, strengthening the association between cinema and unlimited social media on VOXI Mobile.
As VOXI continues to enhance its brand salience and relevance, cinema plays a pivotal role in driving strong association with its core Gen Z audience. Research shows that 78 per cent of VOXI’s key demographic, aged 16 to 24, are frequent cinema-goers, making them nearly twice as likely to be heavy cinema attendees compared to other age groups.
The insight underpins the brand’s strategic decision to partner with Cineworld Cinemas and harness the unique environment of cinema, where audience retention is at its peak. With cinema-goers watching an average of 24 seconds of a 30-second ad, the opportunity to create memorable moments and maximise brand recall is unrivalled.
Jordan Stone, head of brand for VOXI Mobile and head of social for Vodafone says: “Cinema is a powerful, memorable place to experience a brand. There’s no better environment for the absurdity and humour of Syd and Frank. They love VOXI Mobile and they are working hard for us. Above all else, they help us engage with, and stay relevant to, our core audience.”
The campaign, timed to coincide with highly anticipated film releases such as Speak No Evil, Smile 2, Venom: The Last Dance, Gladiator 2, Joker: Folie A Deux, Wicked Part 2, should reach an audience of approximately two million customer in cinema screens across the UK, ensuring that the brand message is delivered at a perfect moment - right before the iconic “Turn Your Phone Off” cue.
Natalie de Cruz, managing partner at Carat UK said, “In a world where media consumption is increasingly fragmented, cinema offers a rare moment of undivided attention. For VOXI, this partnership is about more than just media placement - it’s a strategic move to connect with their audience at a time when they are fully engaged. By leveraging the emotional pull of blockbuster films and the focused environment of the cinemas, we’re able to deliver the brand’s message in a way that is not only impactful but memorable.”
The two campaign films were created by Charles Olafare and Josie Finlay and directed by Steve Waugh through Coffee & TV. The campaign is part of a wider campaign running in TV, video on demand, digital OOH, and social media.
Credits:
Client: Vodafone
Brand: VOXI Mobile
Campaign title: Cinema
Client Team: Maria Koutsoudakis, Jordan Stone, Elliott Martin, Ejiro Edevbie and Jamie Richter
Creative Agency: AMV BBDO
CCO: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott
Creative Director: Michael Hughes and Dalatando Almeida
Creative Team: Charles Olafare and Josie Finlay
Strategy Team: David Edwards and Marina Glavan
Account Management Team: Anna Covell, Vicky Norrington and Sasha Barrett
Project Management: Paul Glucklich
Agency Production Team: Louise Richardson, Polly Lowles and Joe Sloane
Design Team: Francesca D’Costa
Media Agency: Carat UK
Media Team: Phoebe Edwards
Media Buying Team: Rebecca Cusack
Production Company: Coffee & TV
Director: Steve Waugh
Sound Studio: King Lear Music & Sound