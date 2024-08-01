Unrelenting Bodyform campaign proclaims that its 'Never just a period'

Sadly, the lack of knowledge doesn’t improve with experience. As women+ get older, 90 per cent of those who menstruate admit to knowing little to nothing about perimenopause. Women+ are spending whole lifetimes with more questions than answers around their own bodies.

Tanja Grubner, global marketing and communications director at Essity comments on the new campaign: “We’ve been challenging toxic stereotypes around periods for almost a decade and while progress has been made, our mission is on-going. Our global taboo tracking helps us shine a light on the topics that matter to women+ across the globe. The results show that there is still a huge amount to do to set women+ up for a healthy and informed relationship with their bodies. We’re committed to closing the knowledge gap and continue to support better education for children through more open conversation, so girls+ can have a healthy relationship with periods and their bodies. Because it’s Never Just a Period.”

AMV BBDO chief creative officers Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley added: “’It’s never just a period’, is the emotional and creative ground zero of thousands and thousands of years of dissonance between what women+ are told about their periods and what they actually experience. Because one thing is for sure. It’s never been ‘just’ a period. And it’s definitely not ‘just’ you.”

The AMV BBDO creative team behind the work Lauren Peters and Augustine Cerf commented: “The film stages many not talked about, yet not uncommon experiences, like getting a period whilst breastfeeding, periods not coming back for months after stopping contraception, and large clots during perimenopause – all things that we’d have expected if only somebody had told us. The campaign plays its small part in representing these experiences while also touching on the big systemic and societal issues which stand between women+ and better knowledge about their own bodies. Whether it’s pain being minimised and dismissed in medical contexts and being told it's ‘just a period’, when it’s always, always so much more”.

The global integrated campaign unveils a diverse array of content, ranging from six seconds to two minutes. This comprehensive suite is slated to roll out across digital, social platforms and TV. In total, over 100 unique assets have been crafted for this multi-channel push.

Libresse/Bodyform works to pave the way for taboo-breaking communications in the women+ health category, with campaigns such as Blood Normal (the first period ad to ever show actual red blood instead of blue liquid), Viva La Vulva, Womb Stories, and Periodsomnia.

