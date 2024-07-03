Voxi cooks up a chicken box phone stand to appeal to Gen Z

So, to avoid the screen smears caused by greasy, spicy, un-licked fingers, the VOXI Boxi was born – an ‘inventive’ cardboard fried chicken box with a revolutionary design that hacks the humble fried chicken box into a clever phone stand.

Through following the instructions printed on the inside lid of chicken boxes, which feature VOXI branding, customers can fold the lid in three places to create their own phone stand. They can then watch as much as they want whilst eating their chicken, without having to worry about a grease-covered phone afterwards. To launch the activation, VOXI enlisted the help of a chicken shop Bossman to promote the innovative functionality on social media.

The VOXI Boxi chicken boxes are available across 51 chicken shops nationwide, including branches of Morley’s, Chicken Cottage and Chicken Valley.

The activation is part of a wider summer campaign that also includes OOH and three 20-second social media films starring best friends Frank and Syd, VOXI’s brains-in-jars brand mascots.