Talking Heads, Improv and very very long distance running

The Free Association

This is London’s best improv theatre and school. Their small stage with its gurgling pipes and smelly rug is my favourite place in this city. I’ve met the best people there and found the best version of myself, all while pretending to be a hairdresser or a disgruntled detective or a smurf. It’s where I learned to be brave about my silly ideas and wholeheartedly commit to the silly ideas of my teammates. And when things in advertising get a bit serious or stressful, it’s my time at the FA that reminds me that the best creativity comes from a place of joy and play.