Raise A Glass To Guinness

When Arthur Guinness brewed his first batch of beer at St James' Gate in Dublin, after inheriting £100 from his godfather, it wasn't a great commercial success.

Having chosen to focus on ale - standard fare for the time - he was entering a crowded market. However, after 40 years, Guinness took a decision that changed global drinking habits, as well as the fortunes of his brewery. The solution he came up with to remedy Guinness' sluggish performance was to focus on porter - a London-brewed darker beer popular among street and river porters - along with a stronger version known as stout. Guinness Original and Guinness Extra Stout were born.

Guinness was quick to export around the globe and by 1858 had reached New Zealand. Moreover, displaying an impressively early understanding of the importance of its brand, in 1794 Guinness ran its first official press ad in the UK captioned: "Health, peace and prosperity".

SH Benson (later to become part of Ogilvy & Mather) introduced the slogan "Guinness is good for you" in 1929 in a bid to arrest flagging sales. In 1969 the account moved to J Walter Thompson, which aimed to separate Guinness from its competitors by highlighting the drink's distinctive dark colour. In the 1980s, the Guinness account briefly moved to Allen, Brady & Marsh before ending up at Ogilvy & Mather, which devised the slogan "Pure genius".

However, it was in 1998 when AMV BBDO picked up the business, that the advertising moved up a gear.

Grainne Wafer, global director, beer, Guinness, Smirnoff and Baileys at Diageo, said: "We started working with AMV 25 years ago with 'Surfer' and I think the longevity of the relationship speaks for itself. Although a lot has changed during this time, our creative vision for Guinness remains the same - to create work that only Guinness could do. We want to push the boundaries of creativity in everything we do, just as we did initially with 'Surfer'."