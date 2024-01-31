National Lottery: 30 years of it probably not being you

It seems extraordinary now, given the number of gambling ads that we're exposed to every day, that the concept of a National Lottery was such a controversial one. This week will see a new UK National Lottery operator - Allwyn, owned by Czech billionaire Karel Komárek — the first change of operator since its launch in 1994.

Pushed through by John Major's government, the National Lottery was launched in 1994 with the promise that while it would make a few lucky gamblers as rich as Croesus, some of the money raised went to 'good causes'. Of course it was the first factor that drove everyone to play it (and still does) but the 'good causes' figleaf has been used throughout its advertising and to varying degrees.

Saatchi & Saatchi was hired by the National Lottery's operator Camelot to deliver on the brand promise that "It could be you". Its first advertising was memorable for the giant God-like finger that selected each week's winner (back then it was a weekly lottery draw that had its live own TV show where the winning balls were picked from a variety of Camelot-themed machines that looked like tumble dryers).

The first live draw was held on 19 November 1994 and was hosted by Noel Edmonds. The winner scooped a price in excess of £5.8 million.

Live TV draws were not always a success - in 1996 the draw machine failed to start and in 2006 members of the group Fathers 4 Justice protested on the set causing the show to be taken off air for several minutes while the protesters were removed from the studio.

This 1994 Saatchi commercial - "A Star is Born" - won an Arrow at the British Television Advertising Awards the following year. Again, it helped establish the universality of the lottery and the possibility of winning big at a time when the country was still in recession.