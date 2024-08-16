Guinness makes its Premier League debut with its biggest-ever global campaign

'Rooftop' will also launch globally in the coming weeks, illuminating how the love for the game, shared by a group of shopping mall colleagues never stops, even whilst the rest of the city sleeps in Seoul.

And 'Replay' will run later this month across Asia, revealing the excruciating and relatable moments of weekly drama for Premier League fans in Korea, trying to dodge spoiler alerts on TV, radio, social media and even from innocent bystanders in the street.

As part of the wider campaign, Premier League legend and top goal scorer, Alan Shearer, also teamed up with Guinness to unveil a fleet of customised Guinness tankers representing all 20 Premier League clubs, which left the St. James’ Gate Brewery in Dublin to deliver Guinness and Guinness 0.0 to pubs ahead of the opening weekend.

As two global brands, Guinness will look to activate its partnership with the Premier League in over 70 countries, creating experiences that put passionate fans, culture, and the occasion of enjoying a Guinness at the heart of the action. From midweek routines to matchday rituals, these four films for TV and social media symbolise how our shared passion and love for football reaches all corners of the world, even islands as remote as Eriskay in the Outer Hebrides.

Stephen O’Kelly, global brand director, Guinness said: “The Premier League isn't just football, it's a global occasion. Millions of fans come together every week in stadiums, pubs and homes, united by their love of the game. For Guinness, it's an amazing opportunity to continue the success of the Guinness brand globally and become part of new rituals and existing traditions worldwide, by creating imaginative stories and experiences that tap into the passions and connections between the beautiful game, and the beautiful beer.”

Alan Shearer, Premier League legend, added: “No matter where you are in the world, Guinness and the Premier League are two iconic global brands that bring fans together. From the roars of St. James’ Park echoing in bars in New York, to the tension of an injury time penalty at Old Trafford being felt in living rooms in Lagos, there will be supporters all over the world enjoying matchdays this season with a Guinness.”

