Boots Delivers Its Largest Ever Beauty Campaign

The announcement comes as Boots continues to overhaul the beauty shopping experience in its stores. Following the successful makeover of over 170 stores to date, selected Boots’ beauty halls are now getting even bigger to accommodate even more beauty brands. With a huge choice of brands and products to shop from, customers in need of advice can also speak to Boots growing team of 1,200 instore Beauty Specialists, who are uniquely placed to offer personalised advice and impartial product recommendations.

The campaign also delivers disruptive new media formats for Boots. Stand-out, brand-building print and OOH formats, including an unmissable 8-page barn door magazine advert and OOH special builds in key locations across London, will bring the campaign to life in a more literal sense to drive reappraisal of Boots’ growing beauty offering. A robust social strategy to drive presence amongst under-35’s audiences will run across Instagram and TikTok, with innovative targeting through TikTok Search ads.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots, said: “With an influx of more beauty brands than ever at Boots, it is the perfect Eme to launch our biggest ever beauty campaign. The new innovative formats we have introduced are unmissable and perfectly showcase the huge range of brands we now stock. I love the humour we’ve built into the films – I hope they raise a smile with customers as they try to make more room for the new beauty goodies they’ve picked up at Boots!”

Alice Rafferty, director of luxury beauty and cosmetics at Boots, said: “It is such an exciting time to be a beauty lover – the industry is evolving quicker than ever before, with new brands emerging and reaching cult-like status in a matter of weeks. As the home of beauty on the high street, we are committed to bringing the very best of beauty to our customers. We are welcoming more of the brands they want to see to our shelves and making the most in-demand products more accessible.”

