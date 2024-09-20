How Nissan Got Stuck Up a Chimney In A Gravity-Defying Stunt
TBWA/London Takes Urban Parking to New Heights with Qashqai Stunt
20 September 2024
While parking in London can be a nightmare, Nissan has taken it to new levels.
To launch the new Nissan Qashqai, and showcase how this model transforms city driving and demonstrate how it can “elevate your urban drive”, TBWA\London has created an epic road trip culminating in parking a car on the side of the Truman Brewery in London.
Kicking the campaign off are three CGI videos that cover the new Nissan Qashqai's journey from the Nissan factory in Sunderland, where it has been designed and built for more than 15 years, across key cities in the UK. The films are posted and supported through social channels, and with a unique partnership across Amazon platforms.
Further blurring the lines between reality and the virtual, “Reserved Parking” vinyl stickers - CGI replicas of real-world installations - appear on skyscrapers between Manchester and Birmingham, signalling that the Qashqai doesn’t just belong in the urban jungle; it owns it.
The resolution of the campaign is an IRL gravity-bending stunt seeing TBWA/London and Nissan actually placing a real-life Nissan Qashqai on the side of the iconic Truman Brewery.