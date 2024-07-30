Why TBWA\London’s Jaffa Cake work has hit the sweet spot of effectiveness

For years Brits have clashed over whether the Jaffa Cake is a biscuit or a cake and earlier this month the McVitie's brand and its creative agency of record TBWA\London sought to end the debate. Put simply with a bold and unequivocal stance, Jaffa Cake proclaimed ‘We’re cake, you biscuit’ and that the ‘clue’s on the box’.

“Jaffa weren’t about to follow the familiar tropes of those brands who ask: ‘Are you a lover or a hater? A scruncher or a folder? Crisp in or crisp out?’ Jaffa’s aren’t playing anybody else’s game by asking consumers to decide. Jaffa know exactly what they are - they’re Jaffa cakes - nuff said,” explained Paul Jordan, executive creative director at TBWA\London.

The comedic campaign was brought to life through social and out-of-home (OOH) executions and the latter has received high praise for its long-term commercial effectiveness from marketing research platform System1.

Based on long-term brand-building potential, System1 ranks ads from 1.0 ‘stars’ to 5.9 ‘stars’. OOH executions ‘We’re a cake, you biscuit’ and ‘Clue’s on the box’ scored 5.0 and 4.9 respectively, while Global Street Art’s painted version of the campaign in Stockport achieved 4.7 stars.