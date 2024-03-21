The marketer dishing a dose of joy with Ginsters: Emma Stowers

Who is the marketer behind this perception-challenging and hugely successful marketing campaign? Emma Stowers.

Unlike the trend of ‘flash-in-the pan’ stunts that take place in the industry, Ginsters’ marketing director wants Merryn to be a “highly distinctive” long-term brand asset who drives emotional connection. “I’m so proud of the outcome and I love the fact we’re driving happiness with the nation,” Stowers said. The marketer also strives to ensure that the ‘Taste the Effort’ brand platform packs a “heavyweight punch” across several national touchpoints and goes against the grain with regards to other “generic” farm-to-fork campaign stories.

An experienced marketer, Stowers started her marketing career at Sara Lee and then Unilever, working in leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and most recently as marketing director at McVitie's owner-Pladis. She's been with Ginsters since September 2021. With her drive to boost marketing investment and her work with TBWA/London, the marketer has helped catapult Ginsters to fame.

Larissa Vince, CEO of TBWA/London calls Stowers a “smart, strategic, decisive and brilliant" client. Vince goes on to add: “Emma has a strong and informed view on the job to be done for the business, and the confidence to create positive shifts within her organisation. She's also a great judge of creative work, and respects and trusts our recommendations. All of these things are what made ‘Taste the Effort’ possible. We are very proud of that work, and of the commercial return that we have been able to deliver back to Ginsters, and to Emma and her team.”

The creative work has hit the right chord with UK consumers and Andy Jex, chief creative officer for TBWA/London, believes that one of the reasons is because Stowers has exactly the right balance of knowing what is right for the business and also what is right for the consumers.

“This leads to the work to be both culturally relevant, entertaining and fun but also hugely effective,” Jex adds. “I massively appreciate and love her openness, down to earth nature and willingness to be challenged. She receives work from her agency in such a positive and appreciative way but still manages to push us when we're having an off day.

"I have many fond memories of stuff we’ve worked on together and am hugely proud of so many projects. But I will never forget the first thing we ever did - the big shame was it never saw the light of day. But it was a cracker.”