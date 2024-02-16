Ginsters' quirky farmer Merryn returns for radio campaign

Ginsters have unveiled three radio ads featuring Merryn, the loveable and ernest farmer who goes above and beyond with the effort she puts into growing the highest quality vegetables for Ginsters.

The hilarious character returns in classic Merryn style as she is interviewed about her somewhat unique farming methods and delivering her thoughts and insights about the above-and-beyond care the three key ingredients in Ginsters’ pasties receive from her.

The first reveals Merryn’s inspired stag costume, designed to keep the crows away from her prized onions; the second sees Merryn hushing the interviewer as the Swedes try to get some sleep. The ads conclude with Merryn radioing her potatoes via walkie-talkie for confirmation that they’re ok, only to panic when she gets no response.