McVitie's takes viewers behind-the-scenes of 'True Originals' campaign
As the campaign airs again, TBWA\London has created a behind-the-scenes film to treat everyone to the sweet moments behind the camera that brought the ad to life
09 February 2024
What does it take to create the perfect biscuit shoot about the most iconic biscuits in Britain? Well, it all starts with McVitie’s of course. And ends with Sir Trevor McDonald via a Goat in an Argentina shirt and some Elvis’.
Last year TBWA\London brought ‘Britain’s biggest biscuit brand’ back into the hearts and minds of the nation, with the launch of True Originals, a major new masterbrand platform for McVitie’s.
As the ad airs again, TBWA\London has created a behind-the-scenes film treating everyone to some of the sweet moments behind the camera that brought the ad to life.
The 40-second film takes viewers on the journey of the ad and the people who made it, showcasing ‘some expensive camera gear’, the great British countryside, ‘a guy who is definitely in charge’ (Pulse Films’ Director, Sam Pilling), numerous ‘white square things’ (technical equipment), one cheeky ‘farm animal in a football shirt’ and finally ‘one bona fide legend’ - Sir Trevor McDonald.
Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven, Creative Directors at TBWA\London, said: "Crafting the perfect biscuit shoot isn't just about capturing images of tasty biscuits; it's about immortalising a British icon. Last year we brought McVitie's, Britain's biggest biscuit brand, back into the limelight with True Originals. In the behind-the-scenes film viewers can see the magic behind the ad.”
