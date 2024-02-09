mcvitie's behind the scenes true originals

McVitie's takes viewers behind-the-scenes of 'True Originals' campaign

As the campaign airs again, TBWA\London has created a behind-the-scenes film to treat everyone to the sweet moments behind the camera that brought the ad to life

By creative salon

09 February 2024

What does it take to create the perfect biscuit shoot about the most iconic biscuits in Britain? Well, it all starts with McVitie’s of course. And ends with Sir Trevor McDonald via a Goat in an Argentina shirt and some Elvis’.

Last year TBWA\London brought ‘Britain’s biggest biscuit brand’ back into the hearts and minds of the nation, with the launch of True Originals, a major new masterbrand platform for McVitie’s.

The 40-second film takes viewers on the journey of the ad and the people who made it, showcasing ‘some expensive camera gear’, the great British countryside, ‘a guy who is definitely in charge’ (Pulse Films’ Director, Sam Pilling), numerous ‘white square things’ (technical equipment), one cheeky ‘farm animal in a football shirt’ and finally ‘one bona fide legend’ - Sir Trevor McDonald.

Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven, Creative Directors at TBWA\London, said: "Crafting the perfect biscuit shoot isn't just about capturing images of tasty biscuits; it's about immortalising a British icon. Last year we brought McVitie's, Britain's biggest biscuit brand, back into the limelight with True Originals. In the behind-the-scenes film viewers can see the magic behind the ad.”

Credits:

Ad/Campaign title: There is only one

Brand: McVitie’s

Client name: pladis

Creative agency: TBWA\London

CEO: Larissa Vince

CCO: Andy Jex, Pete Khoury

ECD: Paul Jordan

Creative Teams: Ben Brazier, Johnny Ruthven, George Low, Shane Forbes

CPO: Melody Sylvester

Snr Producer: Megan Sutton

Assistant Producer: Haben Ghebrehiwet

CSO: Sandie Dilger

Strategy Partner: Jess Smith

Strategist: Bhrena Marino

Business Director: Gareth Hughes

Account Director: Max Phillips

Snr Account Manager: Marcella Zanin

Edit: Josiah Williams: TBWA London

Sound: Ben Gulvin Wave Studios

