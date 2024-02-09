McVitie's takes viewers behind-the-scenes of 'True Originals' campaign

What does it take to create the perfect biscuit shoot about the most iconic biscuits in Britain? Well, it all starts with McVitie’s of course. And ends with Sir Trevor McDonald via a Goat in an Argentina shirt and some Elvis’.

Last year TBWA\London brought ‘Britain’s biggest biscuit brand’ back into the hearts and minds of the nation, with the launch of True Originals, a major new masterbrand platform for McVitie’s.

As the ad airs again, TBWA\London has created a behind-the-scenes film treating everyone to some of the sweet moments behind the camera that brought the ad to life.