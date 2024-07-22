How TBWA\London’s creative renaissance has driven client success

Buying into TBWA\London’s creative consistency and platforms

For Vince, a big shift for the agency has been getting clients to step away from conversion metrics and back towards buying into great and entertaining work. “Recently, clients have been re-embracing the value that quality brand-first creative can deliver to their businesses,” she says. “A few years ago, the industry fell into the trap of navel-gazing and forgetting how normal people see ads. I've never seen clients as under pressure and nervous as they were coming out of Covid but we’ve started to steer clients towards thinking about long-term ambitions.” As a result, relationships of trust have been built and both parties are seeing the results.

During the time Jex has led the creative department, he has always seen high-quality work being produced. “The problem was that the rest of the world wasn’t seeing it,” he says. “The output of my team has improved, but an improvement in leadership over the years has also meant that the agency as a whole understands the right work, knows how to get clients to buy it, and reassures them that it’s the right thing to do. This wasn’t happening pre-Covid.”

All of TBWA’s recent work has taken the form of platforms, what Jex dubs as “a higher-level version of what used to be called campaigns”. These platforms have been highly successful in boosting the fame of the agency’s clients.

Jex adds: “In the last few years, I’ve seen brands with multiple agencies (PR, social, media, experiential, and above-the-line) often pigeonhole us as just the poster and TV people. The truth is, the best work now lives everywhere. Anything can be an ad, but we aren’t always in control of those spaces because clients sometimes go to their social or PR teams for ideas.”

Jex also believes that creating a platform - a high-level thought that informs everything the business does, from human resources to recruitment, not just their communications - can change this.