Hilton stages faux OOH activations for BRIT Awards

The faux OOH activations, created by TBWA\London, celebrate the newly-established partnership between Hilton and The BRITs by connecting classic icons of a Hilton stay with the renowned awards in a suitably epic fashion.

The agency worked with newly-acquired Omnicom production company Coffee&TV to create the FOOH.

The partnership builds on Hilton’s ongoing commitment to supporting the music industry, with the first-ever GRAMMYs hosted at The Beverly Hilton in 1959 and star-studded benefits awarded to Hilton Honors members for over 35 years, bringing music royalty and guests together. For the past few years, Hilton has offered music fans and Hilton Honors members an exclusive opportunity to see global artists like they’ve never seen them before, including Kylie Minogue and Olly Alexander, Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, Becky Hill and Tom Grennan.

Hilton Honors is an award-winning loyalty programme, offering members access to money-can’t-buy experiences, available through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform. Experiences include some of the world’s biggest sporting and music events including the Grand Prix in Silverstone and Las Vegas, money can’t buy experiences with Chelsea football club and opportunities to Stay in the music with exclusive music performances.

Stijn Bastiaens, Vice President Marketing and Loyalty Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hilton commented: "Our partnership with The BRIT Awards is just one example of our ongoing commitment to supporting the music industry and how we give our guests the opportunity to Stay in the music, with unique access to some of the best sporting and music events. Our positioning at the heart of one of the biggest cultural moments in the UK music calendar and our disruptive faux OOH activation are bold and memorable ways to show our relevance and commitment to both our music partners and Hilton Honors members."

Paul Jordan, Executive Creative Director at TBWA\London, added: “This Hilton X Brits partnership is a big deal, so it demanded a big, disruptive idea to celebrate it. Hilton hotels have always played a role in the music scene - we just needed to remind the world of this - in a way that felt surprising but truly authentic. Those iconic hotel moments just before and just after the big night seemed like the perfect places to play. But this is just the start - watch this space, as Hilton Honors have even more exciting plans in the pipeline.”

Credits

Brand: Hilton

Client name: Kate Dixon

Creative agency: TBWA\London

ECD: Paul Jordan

Planner: Laura Kirkby-Jones

Business Director: Will Hunt

Snr Account Manager: Phoebe Kennedy

Account Executive: Yashika Jain

Integrated Producer: Ben Etheridge

Head of Design: Aaron Moss

Media Agency: Merkle

Animation Agency: Coffee & Tv

Creative Director: Jonny Grew

Shoot Supervisor / DOP: Luke Todd

EP: Lydia Evitt

Producer: Sorrel Higgins

CG Modeller: Josh George

CG Artist: Adam Lindsey, Aaron Smith, Luke Tickner

Compositor: Alfie Vaughan, Jason Hayes, Pedram Razi

2d Artist: Rich Payne

2D Assist: Elzon Pono

Colourist: Tash Hicks & George Neave