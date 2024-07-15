McVitie’s Aims to End the Jaffa Cakes Debate
Created by TBWA\London, the campaign aims to end the long-running dispute over whether they are a biscuit or a cake
15 July 2024
After years of debate over whether the Jaffa Cake is a biscuit or a cake (the clue is in the name), the brand’s owners have released a campaign that ends it once and for all.
Created by TBWA\London, the campaign centres around some out of home and social media activity. That includes a clever two-part billboard, with one site stating: "Stand here if you think it’s a cake" and the other leading the witness with; "Stand here if you’re an idiot."
The rest of the OOH and social features slogans such as:“We’re a cake, you biscuit,”
“Say ‘biscuit’ one more time, we dare you,”
“Clue’s on the box, bruv,” with an arrow pointing directly to the pack that states "Cakes".
The social films bring the three OOH executions to life by taking their messaging and adding an extra edge of humour.
For example, one shows an enticing close-up of a Jaffa Cake highlighting its luscious chocolate coating, rich spongy base, and thick orange centre. A buzzer interrupts the indulgent moment, as the line made famous in Pulp Fiction pops into view: “Say ‘biscuit’ one more time, we dare you.” Our VO then declares, ”We’re a cake, you biscuit.” The Jaffa Cakes logo appears, accompanied by several arrows emphasising that it’s indeed a cake, clearing up any confusion.
The work aims to capture a wider audience by placing Jaffa Cakes front and centre in people's minds. With TBWA\London's signature blend of humour and disruptiveness, the campaign has sparked conversations with lasting impressions, celebrating the iconic status of Jaffa Cakes while firmly placing them in the "cake" family once and for all.
Paul Jordan, executive creative director at TBWA\London, said: “If McVitie’s are a family of True Originals - then Jaffa Cakes are the rebellious teenagers of that family - a bit aggy and provocative. So Jaffa weren’t about to follow the familiar tropes of those brands who ask; “Are you a Lover Or a Hater? - A Scruncher or A Folder? - Crisp in or Crisp out?” Jaffa’s aren’t playing anybody else’s game by asking consumers to decide - Jaffa know exactly what they are - they’re Jaffa cakes – nuff Said.”
Adam Woolf, marketing director at McVitie’s, added: “Jaffa Cakes are a cupboard staple for many, and the cake vs. biscuit debate only highlights how much people love them. The campaign truly taps into Jaffa’s distinctive heritage of boldness and boundary-pushing in its unapologetic way, while continuing to retain its classic British humour roots. The light-hearted nature of the campaign reflects the youthfulness of Gen Z and families, as it humorously takes a provocative stance on the cake vs. biscuit debate with engaging end lines. Jaffa Cakes have always been a unique treat that sparks joy and spirited discussions. But enough is enough. We’re putting an end to it here and now and TBWA\London’s disruptive idea has totally nailed this.”
Credits:
Brand: Jaffa Cakes
CMO: Asli Ozen Turhan
Marketing Director: Adam Woolf
Marketing Manager: Jessica Woolfrey
Creative agency: TBWA\London
Executive Creative Director: Paul Jordan
Creatives: Marc Owens, Matt Tassell
Strategy Partner: Jess Smith
Planner: Bhrena Marino
Business Director: Gareth Hughes
Account Director: Sophie Perry
Account Executive: Yael Setty
Agency Producer: Ben Etheridge
Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD
Production Company Producer: Jason Underhill
Production Company: Foodhall
Photographer & Director: Piotr Gregorczyk
Editor: Giles McGarrigle
Post-production: Coffee&TV
Post-production Producer: Alannah Currie
Grade: Lewis Crossfield @ Coffee&TV
Sound: Chris Southwell @ Jungle Studios