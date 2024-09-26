Burger King 'Foodfills' New Mums

Fast food giant Burger King is highlighting new mums in their latest initiative with BBH, looking to showcase the link research has found between mums who have just given birth and feelings of food satisfaction.

Following the release of successful brand platform ‘Foodfillment’ earlier this year which highlighted Burger King as the ultimate destination for the ultimate feeling of total food satisfaction, their latest move adds new life with ‘Bundles of Joy’, featuring images of mums who have just given birth.

The campaign was born after a survey conducted by Mumsnet on behalf of Burger King UK found that for many mothers, the food you have straight after birth is one of the most amazing and unforgettable feelings ever. Mumsnet surveyed more than 2,000 mums, and found that over a third of respondents (39 per cent) said their first post-birth meal felt like the ultimate version of that meal.

The survey revealed that a burger and fries were amongst the most wanted post-birth indulgences, with over a third of respondents (39 per cent) saying that they would have appreciated a burger or fries as their first meal after delivering their baby.

The most incredible part of all this, is that for some mums, that unforgettable feeling is brought to them by Burger King UK.

Katie Evans, Burger King CMO, said: “At Burger King UK, we know a thing or two about the blissful state of ultimate food satisfaction. But as it turns out, so do mums. So after the success of our ‘Foodfillment’ strategy, we’re delighted to be bringing it to an audience which truly deserves it.”