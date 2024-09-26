Burger King 'Foodfills' New Mums
Created with BBH, the campaign highlights the satisfaction mums have eating their first meal after giving birth
26 September 2024
Fast food giant Burger King is highlighting new mums in their latest initiative with BBH, looking to showcase the link research has found between mums who have just given birth and feelings of food satisfaction.
Following the release of successful brand platform ‘Foodfillment’ earlier this year which highlighted Burger King as the ultimate destination for the ultimate feeling of total food satisfaction, their latest move adds new life with ‘Bundles of Joy’, featuring images of mums who have just given birth.
The campaign was born after a survey conducted by Mumsnet on behalf of Burger King UK found that for many mothers, the food you have straight after birth is one of the most amazing and unforgettable feelings ever. Mumsnet surveyed more than 2,000 mums, and found that over a third of respondents (39 per cent) said their first post-birth meal felt like the ultimate version of that meal.
The survey revealed that a burger and fries were amongst the most wanted post-birth indulgences, with over a third of respondents (39 per cent) saying that they would have appreciated a burger or fries as their first meal after delivering their baby.
The most incredible part of all this, is that for some mums, that unforgettable feeling is brought to them by Burger King UK.
Katie Evans, Burger King CMO, said: “At Burger King UK, we know a thing or two about the blissful state of ultimate food satisfaction. But as it turns out, so do mums. So after the success of our ‘Foodfillment’ strategy, we’re delighted to be bringing it to an audience which truly deserves it.”
‘Bundles of Joy’ uses real images of mums who turned to the brand for their first meal after birth. With the exact time they were ‘Foodfilled’ by the arrival of their burger featured on every print execution.
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, deputy executive creative director at BBH, said: “I knew we had something special when we came across the images of real mums treating themselves to Burger King UK after birth. It’s a perfect encapsulation of Foodfillment.”
Justine Roberts, CEO of Mumsnet, said: “Mumsnet users frequently tell us that the food they ate after giving birth tasted better than anything else they'd ever eaten. They’re united in the view that new mums deserve to be indulged with whatever they fancy for their first post-birth meal (and pretty much everything else ever onwards).”
One of the mums that featured in the campaign, said: ''After a very long day, having a burger really hit the spot. I couldn't think of anything better at that moment in time. It went down a treat!''
The campaign launches on September 26 - the day most babies are born in the UK.
A nationwide out of home and print campaign, with an accompanying social film, will feature alongside ‘The Grill Line’, a bespoke hotline available for one day only in London on September 26 that provides a Burger King Whopper® Meal to mums who have just given birth. This is a service that not only provides delicious flame grilled Whoppers® straight to their hospital beds, but the best feeling in the world, courtesy of Burger King UK.
