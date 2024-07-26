Samsung creates 'The Openness Medal' for Paris 2024 to inspire Gen Z to share past failures

The transparent medals will be awarded during the Olympic and Paralympic Games to athletes, coaches, parents, school teachers, fans and those who embody this spirit of Openness.

The campaign will encourage Gen Z audiences to share their own stories of openness to amplify engagement around 'Open always wins'. TSG, Team Galaxy influencers, and more will participate in the campaign through dedicated social media content, and the Openness Medal TikTok Challenge.

Additional Team Samsung Galaxy athletes confirmed to participate include Rayssa Leal (Brazil, Skateboarding), Sarah Bee (France, Breaking), Yvan Wouandji (France, Blind Football), Lola Tambling (Great Britain, Skateboarding), Kadeena Cox (Great Britain, Para athletics and Cycling), and more.

Neil Clarke, creative director, BBH London said: “We all fail. We all make mistakes. We all break. Winning is a tiny part of the journey. The Openness Medal is here to help normalise failure, overcome challenges, and hopefully inspire more young people to be open to sport and to not give up.”

The campaign will run from 26 July – 11 August and will include ongoing social content from TSG athletes, Team Galaxy influencers, and fans.

