Samsung creates 'The Openness Medal' for Paris 2024 to inspire Gen Z to share past failures
Created by BBH London, the campaign allows young people to learn more about the stories behind Team Samsung Galaxy athletes such as Sky Brown (Skateboarding, Great Britain)
26 July 2024
To drive engagement with Gen Z audiences around Samsung’s Paris 2024 theme, Samsung has created 'The Openness Medal' campaign, designed to start a social movement to celebrate the spirit of openness and those who open themselves up to new possibilities by overcoming challenges and sharing past failures.
According to the brand, Gen Z is more interested in the stories behind the athletes than the actual competition and uses social media to follow and interact with these athletes. 'The Openness Medal', created with BBH London, will allow Gen Z to learn more about the stories behind Team Samsung Galaxy (TSG) athletes – including Sky Brown (Skateboarding, Great Britain), Ugo Didier (Para Swimming, France), Heung-min Son (Football, South Korea), and Yeri Kim (Breaking, South Korea) – and give fans the opportunity to participate by nominating and recognising others.
The transparent medals will be awarded during the Olympic and Paralympic Games to athletes, coaches, parents, school teachers, fans and those who embody this spirit of Openness.
The campaign will encourage Gen Z audiences to share their own stories of openness to amplify engagement around 'Open always wins'. TSG, Team Galaxy influencers, and more will participate in the campaign through dedicated social media content, and the Openness Medal TikTok Challenge.
Additional Team Samsung Galaxy athletes confirmed to participate include Rayssa Leal (Brazil, Skateboarding), Sarah Bee (France, Breaking), Yvan Wouandji (France, Blind Football), Lola Tambling (Great Britain, Skateboarding), Kadeena Cox (Great Britain, Para athletics and Cycling), and more.
Neil Clarke, creative director, BBH London said: “We all fail. We all make mistakes. We all break. Winning is a tiny part of the journey. The Openness Medal is here to help normalise failure, overcome challenges, and hopefully inspire more young people to be open to sport and to not give up.”
The campaign will run from 26 July – 11 August and will include ongoing social content from TSG athletes, Team Galaxy influencers, and fans.
Credits
Campaign title: The Openness Medal Advertising agency: BBH London
Global chief creative officer: Alex Grieve
Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes
Creative director: Neil Clarke Jay Phillips
Copywriter: Neil Clarke, Lawrence Bushell, Ben Clapp Art director: Jay Phillips Luke Till, Shwan Hamidi Designer: Andy Cooke, Adam Buckland, Jean André
ENDS
Chief strategy officer: Will Lion
Planners: Dean Matthewson, Alexi Hall, Hugo Cain, Meg Anderson
Creative practice leader, Samsung: Adam Arnold
Business lead: Chris Morey
Account director: Jack Cumming, Caroline Barton, David McConnell
Account manager: Piers Brown, James Shirley, Abi Field, Alexandra Keenan
Chief production officer: Stephen Ledger-Lomas
Head of production: Victoria Keenan
Head of experience Production: Susan Liu
Agency film producer: Rory Reames, Sammi Roberts,
Agency digital producer: Holly Bedwell, Tash Allen
Media agency: Starcom
Production company: Black Sheep Studios
Director: Neil Clarke, Jay Phillips, Yuki Mondo (Sky Brown), Seulki Kim (Yeri Kim & Son Heung-min)
DOP: Kevin Avedissian (Ugo Didier)
Producer: Sophie Fitzgerald
Editor: Liam Butler / Sofia Tavares
Illustrator: Jean André
Production studio: UNIT9
Production studio: Tommy
Post-production company: Cheat (Grade)
Post-production producer: Charley Rowland
Music company: Black Sheep Studios