The Work That Helped BBH Win at the Creative Circle Awards 2024
This year's winner of Creative Agency of the Year at the Creative Circle Awards was BBH. Here's a look at the nominated work that won them the accolade
16 July 2024
At this year's Creative Circle Awards, one agency dominated the evening, BBH, taking home 40 awards including being named as Creative Agency of the Year. 14 of those awards were also Gold, among Silver and Bronzes elsewhere too.
Prizes were awards for campaigns with clients that ranged from Burger King to Samsung, Netflix, Tesco, Paddy Power, Girl vs Cancer, King and Movu.
Helen Rhodes, executive creative director, BBH London, described the win as "a massive honour. To stand on the stage with 30 other BBH-ers all beaming with pride, their faces looking strikingly similar to the smiley face adorning the front of the psychedelic ceramic award, was a career highlight for sure."
Categories where the agency won Gold included Best Interactive Out of Home (Single) for Samsung, Best Writing for Outdoor (Single) for Girl vs Cancer, Best Direct Radio/Audio (campaign) for Burger King and Best Use of Existing Music (single) for Tesco.
"The last couple of years at BBH have been about raising the creative bar across all our brands in the building, from the biggest (Tesco) to the smallest (Girl vs Cancer), and this award is testament to that," added Rhodes. We won 40 awards for 12 projects across eight brands. Hopefully, we can keep building on that for next year."
Below is an overview of some of the award winning work from BBH this year.
Girl vs Cancer, Sex & Cancer
Winner of multiple awards, this campaign featured real women who have experienced cancer in both the OOH categories. To achieve full authenticity, the film scripts were all written in close collaboration with the women, telling their stories in a way that felt real, raw and faithful to their experience.
Netflix, Obsession Sex Shop
An immersive experience set up in Soho to promote the launch of Netflix’s seductive series Obsession. Accompanied by the sub-line “Obsession comes at a cost” – the inspiration drew from the show’s distinctive aesthetic, inviting visitors into a world of seduction.
Burger King, Driving (thru the) Home (of the Whopper) for Christmas
Featuring the Chris Rea Christmas classic 'Driving Home For Christmas' accompanied by the voice of a GPS as it directs people on their journeys to their nearest drive-thru restaurant to pick up a Whopper on the way.
The new version of the song was accompanied by an eight minute music video as well.
Tesco, Become More Christmas
Tesco 'Become More Christmas' tells the story a Dad who goes full Christmas spirit from day one of the holiday, and his teenage son who can’t handle the embarrassment it brings.
Until a memory from childhood brings him fully into it as well.
King/Candy Crush, Whoosh, Sping & Float
Across three fantastical films, the campaign dramatises the immersive experience of Candy Crush and explores the reasons people play, from excitement (Spin) to competitiveness (Whoosh) and finally relaxation (Float).
Samsung ISOCELL, Photobooth
To launch Samsung's most advanced ISOCELL image sensor ever, BBH hacked an ordinary photo booth in Piccadilly Circus, connecting it to one of the world's biggest billboards.
Passers-by were able to see their photos projected onto the famous screen, over 17 meters tall, in real time, completely unedited without pixelation or filters. Proving that 200 megapixels can make any photo epic.
The activation created over 1,000 pieces of content, with more than three million engagements, over 30 million video views, and reached more than 70 million followers.
Movu - Branding
From dusty warehouse racking to futuristic robotics brand: Stow had got very good at warehouse racking by the 2020s, but someone smart saw what was coming: robots.
The business pivoted and a new brand was needed. BBH created Movu with a democratic mission to leave No Warehouse Left Behind. From the identity to the motion design, BBH invented everything from scratch and helped the brand launch to much fanfare.
The extensive, flexible identity was reflected in a brand launch film created in CGI while it also designed a website from the ground up, born from an extensive UX and UI exercise.
Paddy Power, Life With More Chances
According to the agency's entry, this was Paddy Power's third best-performing ad of all time while also receiving four official complaints from people called Karen.