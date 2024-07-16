The Work That Helped BBH Win at the Creative Circle Awards 2024

At this year's Creative Circle Awards, one agency dominated the evening, BBH, taking home 40 awards including being named as Creative Agency of the Year. 14 of those awards were also Gold, among Silver and Bronzes elsewhere too.

Prizes were awards for campaigns with clients that ranged from Burger King to Samsung, Netflix, Tesco, Paddy Power, Girl vs Cancer, King and Movu.

Helen Rhodes, executive creative director, BBH London, described the win as "a massive honour. To stand on the stage with 30 other BBH-ers all beaming with pride, their faces looking strikingly similar to the smiley face adorning the front of the psychedelic ceramic award, was a career highlight for sure."

Categories where the agency won Gold included Best Interactive Out of Home (Single) for Samsung, Best Writing for Outdoor (Single) for Girl vs Cancer, Best Direct Radio/Audio (campaign) for Burger King and Best Use of Existing Music (single) for Tesco.



"The last couple of years at BBH have been about raising the creative bar across all our brands in the building, from the biggest (Tesco) to the smallest (Girl vs Cancer), and this award is testament to that," added Rhodes. We won 40 awards for 12 projects across eight brands. Hopefully, we can keep building on that for next year."

Below is an overview of some of the award winning work from BBH this year.