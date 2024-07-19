Barclays creates world in which seven year olds behave like adults
Created by BBH, the 'Make Money Work For You, Kids World' campaign explores the nation's relationship with money
19 July 2024
Barclays latest iteration of its 'Make Money Work For You' brand platform, created by BBH London, explores the idea that the public's relationship with money begins from the age of seven.
The aim of the 'Kids World' ad, which sees children behave like adults, is to highlight the idea that Barclays is ready to help customers start a new relationship with banking, regardless of age.
The 60-second ad depicts various scenarios in which seven year olds re-enact the everyday lives of adults - from walking the dog and working on a building site, to shopping and even attending a retirement-do. The spot closes with an invite for people to talk to Barclays about starting a forming a better bond with the money.
The campaign, with media planning and buying handled by OMD, was directed by David Shane through O Positive and received art direction from Will Maxey and copywriting from Elliot White.