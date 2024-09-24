Habitat Showcases Its Latest Love For Design
The Autumn campaign by NCA highlights the power of design
24 September 2024
Homeware brand Habitat has continued to spearhead its love for design in their latest Autumn campaign, following its new brand platform - love design, love habitat' earlier this year.
Created with NCA, the latest initiative features a quirky range of ads aiming to bring their products to life as they narrate their roles; “The [makes me smile every time] Vase,” “The [too good for the corner] Table,” and “The [brings the room together] Chair.”
The love design, love habitat platform brings to life the brand’s belief in the power of design that’s accessible to everyone, whatever their budget, style or the place they call home.
Nici Hofer, founder and artistic director at New Commercial Arts said: “Habitat has always been a brand celebrated for design, and its strong use of colour and shape. This campaign heroes the beautiful boldness of the new autumn collection and the products we’re proud to show off.”
The campaign was shot by award-winning photographer, Jake Curtis, who brings a scientific approach to his craft, emphasising the importance of light and the viewer’s gaze.
The campaign will also run across out-of-home, social and digital channels as well as press advertorials throughout the country and giant special builds by way of huge 3D replicas of some of the hero homeware and furniture pieces, will appear across London, Leeds, Manchester and Edinburgh this November. Media is being handled by PHD and the campaign is live from the 23 September 2024.
