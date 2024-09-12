Work Of The Week: Missed Birthdays, Chapter Zero Ads, Tesco Meal Deals, EE One and More...

'SMARTY Mobile' by The Gate

SMARTY, the SIM-only mobile network owned by Three UK, is launching the next extension of their 'Less Malarkey, More SMARTY' campaign with exciting bespoke formats across Print and special build OOH. The campaign was developed by MSQ’s agency The Gate, Zenith Media and a media first delivered by Metro. This new creative expression of the ‘Less Malarkey, More SMARTY’ brand platform showcases how SMARTY gives their customers complete flexibility (no contracts, no annual price rises and free EU roaming up to 12GB) with the brand's signature playful style.