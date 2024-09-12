Work Of The Week: Missed Birthdays, Chapter Zero Ads, Tesco Meal Deals, EE One and More...
12 September 2024
'The Home Dialogues' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
John Lewis is shining a light on the everyday decisions that shape our homes with its latest set of idents for 'The Home Dialogues'. Featuring a series of relatable and humorous moments, the campaign, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, showcases the brand’s extensive homeware range and the value of thoughtful choices when it comes to creating comfortable and functional living spaces.
'Missed Birthdays' for CALM by adam&eveDDB
'Missed Birthdays' by Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and ITV tackles the urgent issue of youth suicide in the UK. Created by adam&eveDDB, it aims to turn the tragedy of young lives lost into a national conversation. With suicide now the leading cause of death for people under 34, and young women under 24 being the fastest-growing at-risk group, the project shines a light on this devastating reality.
'SMARTY Mobile' by The Gate
SMARTY, the SIM-only mobile network owned by Three UK, is launching the next extension of their 'Less Malarkey, More SMARTY' campaign with exciting bespoke formats across Print and special build OOH. The campaign was developed by MSQ’s agency The Gate, Zenith Media and a media first delivered by Metro. This new creative expression of the ‘Less Malarkey, More SMARTY’ brand platform showcases how SMARTY gives their customers complete flexibility (no contracts, no annual price rises and free EU roaming up to 12GB) with the brand's signature playful style.
'Chapter Zero Ads' by Mother
Chapter Zero, a business consultancy that supports non-exec directors and chairs to integrate climate action into business strategies has released its largest awareness campaign as it attempts to change the narrative around net zero. Created by Mother, the six-week print campaign will attempt to redefine the value of planning for the long-term over focusing on driving short-term outcomes. Each weekly ad will appear in The Financial Times as Chapter Zero hopes to inspire climate change action and to challenge business thinking.
'Your Best Combo, Made Better’ for Tesco by BBH London
Tesco is launching a new campaign, shining a spotlight on its beloved Meal Deal to celebrate a major upgrade, with improved ingredients and the introduction of a plethora of brand new products. Tesco’s offering is given the icon treatment in the new social campaign, created with BBH London, with a film that showcases the UK’s universal love for the Meal Deal.
'EE One' by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE is expanding its ‘Curfew’ initiative with a new out-of-home (OOH) creative rollout, designed to showcase how its broadband and mobile services keep families seamlessly connected both at home and on the move. Developed by Saatchi & Saatchi London and strategically placed by EssenceMediacomx and Posterscope, the new OOH assets will debut across London, with a nationwide presence to follow.
'You’re a Writer. Make it Official' for The Novelry by St Luke’s
The Novelry is inviting aspiring authors to turn their daily routines into creative writing opportunities. The campaign, crafted by St Luke’s, highlights The Novelry’s unique approach: helping writers make significant progress on their novels in just one hour a day. Titled “You’re a writer. Make it official,” the initiative demonstrates how The Novelry’s Story First Method enables students to transform mundane moments into rich storytelling experiences. Through a series of animations, St Luke’s shows how everyday activities can inspire engaging narratives.
'Old El Paso Street Vibes' by VCCP
Old El Paso is upping the ante on the brand’s Street Vibes range as it plans to reach younger consumers through multi-channel touch points. The latest campaign for the General Mills-owned brand from VCCP, titled 'Make Some Noise', will be backed by an investment of over £1.1 million and will run across a bespoke channel mix of BVOD, OLV, social and digital to target smaller households.
'Big Autumn Energy' for M&S Clothing and Home by Mother
With summer now over, M&S is introducing a new campaign to communicate how the new season can be filled with optimism through an entirely refreshed wardrobe. The campaign will aim to increase consideration among a broader, younger and more fashion-led consumer. A 30-second film, directed by Lope Serrano from AKA Canada, showcases a high fashion aesthetic, punctuated by ordinary, everyday scenarios, from walking the dog to raking autumn leaves.