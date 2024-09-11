Smarty takes 'Less Malarkey, More Smarty' to the streets

SMARTY is disrupting the traditional telco market by offering flexible, no-strings-attached 1-month plans, allowing customers to change, pause, or cancel monthly. This level of flexibility is especially compelling in an era of economic uncertainty. With such a strong offering, SMARTY aims to communicate this core brand benefit and drive creative cut-through in a fiercely competitive market by using high impact formats and a media-first.

The nationwide campaign kicks off with an OOH takeover at Waterloo Station from September 9th, where SMARTY will display its flexibility through eye-catching 3D and 2D builds, including a special installation that transforms a traditional bus stop into a super stretchy, flexible structure. This installation will be on display in London Waterloo until Thursday 12th morning, before making its way to Manchester Piccadilly Gardens from 13th Sept afternoon, taken down on 16th morning. In addition to these standout OOH activations, SMARTY will roll out a series of stretchable banners in key locations across the country, ensuring that the campaign's message of flexibility reaches as many consumers as possible.

SMARTY is also partnering with Metro, the highest-circulating national newspaper which reaches more than five million Brits a day, to deliver the UK’s first-ever pop-up cover wrap. It will be exclusively available at key London stations, including Waterloo, on September 11th. Commuters will be greeted in Waterloo by the most flexible gymnastic brand ambassadors, who will be bending over backwards to distribute the special Metro edition, reinforcing the idea that life—and mobile plans—should be flexible.

Beyond those key stations, the rest of the UK will see a stretched SMARTY takeover on Metro front page. The campaign will be further amplified through a digital takeover on Metro.co.uk and Instant Ads in Metro, reminding readers - and any nearby commuters - of those moments to be more flexible.

SMARTY has a mission to bring simplicity, transparency and trust to an industry often associated with complication and confusion. In a category that is often perceived as rigid and inflexible, they are stepping up to be the consumer’s smarter choice. This new special build OOH and press campaign underscores and reinforces these core commitments.

Sayed Hajamaideen, Head of Brand & Marketing at SMARTY, said: “At SMARTY, we’ve always believed in challenging the status quo by offering straightforward, flexible plans that adapt to our customers’ needs. This campaign is a true reflection of that ethos, and we’re excited to see how it resonates with consumers, especially in these uncertain times."

Rob Bovington, Executive Creative Director of The Gate, said: “Our goal with this campaign was to make SMARTY's message of flexibility stand out in everyday environments. With well-crafted designs, we'll turn heads and effortlessly promote the SMARTY ethos of being simple, and super flexible in a playful way"

Harriette Cassie, Client Partner, Zenith UK said: "This launch is the latest in a string that are part of our wider strategy with SMARTY, as we continue to support them in targeting savvy consumers who look for transparency, simplicity, and great value offering. It's exciting to work with SMARTY on these media firsts as they continue to be a disruptor in the more traditional telco space."