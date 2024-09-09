Chapter Zero Ads Aim To Drive Rethink Of The Business Net Zero Narrative
Created by Mother, the weekly ads will feature in The Financial Times targeting non-execs and chairs
09 September 2024
Chapter Zero, a business consultancy that supports non-exec directors and chairs to integrate climate action into business strategies has released its largest awareness campaign as it attempts to change the narrative around net zero.
Created by Mother, the six-week print campaign will attempt to redefine the value of planning for the long-term over focusing on driving short-term outcomes. Each weekly ad will appear in The Financial Times as Chapter Zero hopes to inspire climate change action and to challenge business thinking.
Each execution will touch on different aspects of the climate debate to encourage business leaders to help change the conversation in their boardroom.
Chapter Zero works with executives to help them embed climate-conscious thinking into the business strategies of the companies they support, with the belief that climate action isn’t just a question of compliance, but of business transformation and being future fit.
Vicky Moffatt, CEO of Chapter Zero comments: “In this campaign, we’re urging business leaders to approach climate action as a business transformation opportunity. Climate action is not just a moral argument; it’s a business one too. We are interested in having a conversation with business leaders about the business case for climate action.”