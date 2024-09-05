M&S autumn ad

M&S Continues to Subvert Expectations in Autumn Womenswear Campaign

The work from Mother Design and Mother aims to grows the appeal of the clothing and food reailer to a younger consumer group

By Creative Salon

05 September 2024

As it continues to broaden its appeal, M&S is bringing ‘Big Autumn Energy’ as its promotes this season’s womenswear in a new campaign developed by Mother Design and Mother.

With summer now over, M&S is introducing a new campaign to communicate how the new season can be filled with optimism through an entirely refreshed wardrobe. The campaign will aim to increase consideration among a broader, younger and more fashion-led consumer.

A 30-second film, directed by Lope Serrano from AKA Canada, showcases a high fashion aesthetic, punctuated by ordinary, everyday scenarios, from walking the dog to raking autumn leaves.

Led by electronic dance track, ‘Turn Down for What’ by DJ Snake & Lil Jon, the TV commercial and wider marketing campaign celebrates Autumn, encouraging customers to step into the season with style and confidence. The campaign features model Lineisy Montero, as the star of her personal catwalk, commanding attention and turning heads as she struts with energy and panache - going about everyday tasks in everyday life.

Print and stills bring the spirit of the film to life with a similarly elevated style of execution to strengthen the brand’s fashion credibility amongst a more fashion-led consumer. The campaign showcases a variety of hero outfits with an elevated fashion aesthetic and ready to re-energise your wardrobe. From the vivid blue velvet suit to the top-to-toe ivory look, M&S wants Autumn to be full of life, vibrant and exciting. 

  • M&S Autumn poster

Anna Braithwaite, M&S marketing director – Clothing & Home, says: “As we continue to drive style perceptions at M&S, we’re kicking off the season with some Big Autumn Energy. The collection and campaign are here to re-energise people and give them the encouragement and confidence to get out there - using their style to embrace the true energy of autumn.”

A second burst of the campaign, showcasing the Autumn 2024 Menswear collection, will launch in early October, based on the insight that men tend to wait until the weather has changed to buy clothing for the new season.

Kirsty Minns, partner and executive creative director, Mother Design, adds: “We’re continuing a great transformative journey towards creating positive fashion fame for M&S, with the launch of our latest campaign.

“The role of brand, design and art direction in influencing fashion and style perceptions cannot be underestimated. Working with M&S, we have continued to move the dial in terms of consumer perceptions, an approach which is starting to pay dividends.

“For autumn, we've drawn inspiration from the cinematic world of high fashion, incorporating the essence of the season and everyday moments to create a campaign that feels both elevated and relatable. This approach allows us to maintain accessibility for our audience while providing different hooks.”

 

Credits

Brand: M&S Clothing and Home

Campaign: Big Autumn Energy

Client: Anna Braithwaite, Marketing Director - Clothing and Home

Creative: Mother Design and Mother 

Media: Mindshare 

Production: Canada 

Director: Lope Serrano AKA Canada

DoP: Christopher Ripley

1st AD: Robert Blishen

Managing Partner / EP: Marta Bobic

EP: Daisy Gautier 

Producer: Fred Bonham Carter

Production Manager: Savvas Stavrou

Production Designer: Arthur De Borman

Location Manager: James Khoury @ Salt

SFX: Matter SFX

Stylist: Sam Ranger

MUA: Rebecca Wordingham

Hair Stylist (WW): Amidat Giwa @ Bryant

Hair Stylist (MW): Tom Wright

Manicurist: Saffron Goddard

Choreographer: Supple Nam

Edit: Cabin 

Lead Editor: Carlos Font Clos @ Cabin

2nd Editor: Lainy Black

Assistant Editor: Victoria Man

Senior Producer: Caylee Banz

Post production: ETC

Shoot Supervisor: Michael (Chappers) Chapman
VFX Supervisor: Sole Martin
Colourist: Jason Wallis
Compositors: Tane Welham, Daniel Brewster, Amy Smith, Josh Methven
CG Generalist: Baptiste Gueusquin
VFX Editorial: Kingsley Bailey

EP: Vic Lovejoy
Producer: Katie Sharpe

Sound: 750mph

Sound Engineer: Mark Hellaby
Producer: Aishah Amodu

 

