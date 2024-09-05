M&S Continues to Subvert Expectations in Autumn Womenswear Campaign

Anna Braithwaite, M&S marketing director – Clothing & Home, says: “As we continue to drive style perceptions at M&S, we’re kicking off the season with some Big Autumn Energy. The collection and campaign are here to re-energise people and give them the encouragement and confidence to get out there - using their style to embrace the true energy of autumn.”

A second burst of the campaign, showcasing the Autumn 2024 Menswear collection, will launch in early October, based on the insight that men tend to wait until the weather has changed to buy clothing for the new season.

Kirsty Minns, partner and executive creative director, Mother Design, adds: “We’re continuing a great transformative journey towards creating positive fashion fame for M&S, with the launch of our latest campaign.

“The role of brand, design and art direction in influencing fashion and style perceptions cannot be underestimated. Working with M&S, we have continued to move the dial in terms of consumer perceptions, an approach which is starting to pay dividends.

“For autumn, we've drawn inspiration from the cinematic world of high fashion, incorporating the essence of the season and everyday moments to create a campaign that feels both elevated and relatable. This approach allows us to maintain accessibility for our audience while providing different hooks.”

