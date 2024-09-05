M&S Continues to Subvert Expectations in Autumn Womenswear Campaign
The work from Mother Design and Mother aims to grows the appeal of the clothing and food reailer to a younger consumer group
05 September 2024
As it continues to broaden its appeal, M&S is bringing ‘Big Autumn Energy’ as its promotes this season’s womenswear in a new campaign developed by Mother Design and Mother.
With summer now over, M&S is introducing a new campaign to communicate how the new season can be filled with optimism through an entirely refreshed wardrobe. The campaign will aim to increase consideration among a broader, younger and more fashion-led consumer.
A 30-second film, directed by Lope Serrano from AKA Canada, showcases a high fashion aesthetic, punctuated by ordinary, everyday scenarios, from walking the dog to raking autumn leaves.
Led by electronic dance track, ‘Turn Down for What’ by DJ Snake & Lil Jon, the TV commercial and wider marketing campaign celebrates Autumn, encouraging customers to step into the season with style and confidence. The campaign features model Lineisy Montero, as the star of her personal catwalk, commanding attention and turning heads as she struts with energy and panache - going about everyday tasks in everyday life.
Print and stills bring the spirit of the film to life with a similarly elevated style of execution to strengthen the brand’s fashion credibility amongst a more fashion-led consumer. The campaign showcases a variety of hero outfits with an elevated fashion aesthetic and ready to re-energise your wardrobe. From the vivid blue velvet suit to the top-to-toe ivory look, M&S wants Autumn to be full of life, vibrant and exciting.
Anna Braithwaite, M&S marketing director – Clothing & Home, says: “As we continue to drive style perceptions at M&S, we’re kicking off the season with some Big Autumn Energy. The collection and campaign are here to re-energise people and give them the encouragement and confidence to get out there - using their style to embrace the true energy of autumn.”
A second burst of the campaign, showcasing the Autumn 2024 Menswear collection, will launch in early October, based on the insight that men tend to wait until the weather has changed to buy clothing for the new season.
Kirsty Minns, partner and executive creative director, Mother Design, adds: “We’re continuing a great transformative journey towards creating positive fashion fame for M&S, with the launch of our latest campaign.
“The role of brand, design and art direction in influencing fashion and style perceptions cannot be underestimated. Working with M&S, we have continued to move the dial in terms of consumer perceptions, an approach which is starting to pay dividends.
“For autumn, we've drawn inspiration from the cinematic world of high fashion, incorporating the essence of the season and everyday moments to create a campaign that feels both elevated and relatable. This approach allows us to maintain accessibility for our audience while providing different hooks.”
