Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Guinness's Dancing Can; Tesco Icons; Hash Brown Legacy and More...
The best creative, curated
24 October 2024
'Dancing Can' for Guinness Nitrosurge by AMV BBDO
Guinness is inviting more people to experience the joy and communion of a perfect pint at home with its new campaign, 'Dancing Can' a modern nod to the beloved 1994 'Dancing Man' ad. This latest campaign highlights how the Guinness Nitrosurge device puts the power of a perfect pour directly into consumers' hands. Launched in Great Britain last year, the pocket-sized device uses ultrasonic technology to create the iconic surge with perfectly formed nitrogen bubbles delivering satisfyingly smooth Guinness every time, everywhere.
'Know-How that sticks' for LinkedIn by VCCP
LinkedIn launches an episode of its latest social-first campaign, “Know-How That Sticks", in partnership with integrated agency VCCP London. The three social-first films aim to target Gen Z and bring awareness to the platform’s newly implemented immersive video feature. This feature offers short-form, authentic content focused on delivering valuable tips, insights, and industry news, helping professionals advance their careers, grow their businesses, and stay informed.
‘Descended From Greatness’ for McDonald’s by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s is digging deep into its potato pedigree with "Descended from Greatness," a celebration of its beloved hash browns. This time, the spotlight’s on the new Mini Hash Browns, tracing its roots right back to the golden, crispy original. By embracing the "family history" of its iconic breakfast staple, McDonald’s brings a sense of heritage to the latest addition to its menu.
'ICONS' for Tesco Food by BBH London
Tesco quite literally stands for quality food in a new OOH campaign by BBH London, which replaces the letters of its famous logo with beautiful fresh produce starting with T, E, S, C and O. Called “ICONS”, the campaign is BBH’s response to a brief to make Tesco stand for quality food. Conventional marketing wisdom dictates that you should never alter your established brand logo. BBH recognised, however, that even stripped back to its five blue chevrons, the Tesco brand identity is still unmistakeable, and saw it as an opportunity to do something iconic.
1/2
2/2
'Made By Care' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) is celebrating the arrival of its new Made By Care range, a thoughtfully crafted lifestyle collection designed by Izaac, a talented fine art student with care experience. This initiative, developed in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi, aims to raise vital funds for the Building Happier Futures programme, which has already generated over £2 million for charity since its inception.
'World’s first CPR Bra' for St John Ambulance by Revolt
St John Ambulance is tackling a critical gap in CPR treatment through its latest initiative, designed to address the barriers women face in receiving life-saving intervention. The campaign, created by Revolt, highlights the gender gap in CPR responses, which has been exacerbated by concerns over inappropriate touching, particularly when it comes to providing aid to women in cardiac arrest. A third of British men are hesitant to perform CPR on a woman, fearing accusations of inappropriate contact, according to new research from the charity.
'Scrunch to release' for Kleenex by FCB London
Kleenex is backing the launch of its new Easy Breathe tissues with a campaign by FCB London. Landing just in time for cold and flu season, Kleenex Easy Breathe introduces a unique, capsule-burst technology that, when scrunched before use, releases the scent of menthol and eucalyptus – without compromising on the softness you expect from the brand – giving consumers yet another reason to “Grab Kleenex”.
‘In Full Flight’ for Hoka by Ogilvy UK
Hoka’s new social-first content series, In Full Flight, aims to connect with novice and intermediate runners across Europe. Developed in partnership with Ogilvy UK, the series explores the exhilarating synergy between the ‘runner’s high’ and creative flow, evoking feelings of euphoria that embody the concept of being in ‘full flight.’ The series, developed by Ogilvy UK, celebrates the synergy between a ‘runner’s high’ and creative flow, both of which evoke feelings of euphoria and a state of ‘full flight’.
196 by Droga5 London
Alcoholic Ready-to-Drink (ARTD) brand -196 draws attention to its Japanese heritage with a fresh creative concept from Droga5 London. The work introduces a playful narrative featuring a scientist locked in a battle of wits with a giant lemon man, illustrating the unique process behind -196’s production.