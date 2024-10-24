Work Of The Week: Guinness's Dancing Can; Tesco Icons; Hash Brown Legacy and More...

'ICONS' for Tesco Food by BBH London

Tesco quite literally stands for quality food in a new OOH campaign by BBH London, which replaces the letters of its famous logo with beautiful fresh produce starting with T, E, S, C and O. Called “ICONS”, the campaign is BBH’s response to a brief to make Tesco stand for quality food. Conventional marketing wisdom dictates that you should never alter your established brand logo. BBH recognised, however, that even stripped back to its five blue chevrons, the Tesco brand identity is still unmistakeable, and saw it as an opportunity to do something iconic.

