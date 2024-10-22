Kleenex Breathes New Life This Cold And Flu Season
The art-inspired campaign by FCB London highlights its new 'scrunch to release' scented tissues
22 October 2024
Kleenex is backing the launch of its new Easy Breathe tissues with a campaign by FCB London.
Landing just in time for cold and flu season, Kleenex Easy Breathe introduces a unique, capsule-burst technology that, when scrunched before use, releases the scent of menthol and eucalyptus – without compromising on the softness you expect from the brand – giving consumers yet another reason to “Grab Kleenex”.
To launch the product, FCB London worked with artist Alma Haser to create “Congested Portraits”, a series of images that demonstrate how Easy Breathe Tissues can help soothe the symptoms of a blocked nose. Haser used paper folding techniques to ‘scrunch’ the subject’s face within a tissue to depict how congestion actually feels. When the tissue is unscrunched, the face is revealed, showing the benefit of Easy Breathe Tissues. The portraits feature a diverse range of people who are full of personality, posing, almost renaissance style, with a box of Kleenex Easy Breathe as an artistic accessory.
The nationwide OOH campaign will also incorporate an experiential element at Westfield White City on the weekend of October 26-28. As well as sampling, scent cannons will spread the menthol and eucalyptus scent to immerse consumers into the world of Kleenex Easy Breathe, and bring the product benefits and wider campaign to life in one impactful moment.
Rob Farren, creative director at FCB London, said: “It’s rare to work on a real product innovation, but Kleenex Easy Breathe falls into that category. The tissue offers a simple benefit, so we wanted the launch campaign to be just as simple and powerful. We needed to encourage people to change the way they use tissues – scrunch before use, not after, to release the scent. Alma’s art depicts this perfectly, and we worked hard to do justice to her portraits by taking our time with the campaign’s craft, which is testament to the whole team’s passion for the project.”
Alexis Rice, head of consumer engagement at Kleenex added: “This winter, sniffly, blocked noses don’t have to drag you down. FCB London’s campaign dramatizes the benefits of the product in a memorable and relatable way to capture the attention of the nation and encourage them to “Grab Kleenex” in a moment of need.”
