Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
18 July 2024
‘Til I Died' for British Heart Foundation by Saatchi & Saatchi
Sunday, Berlin - Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 men’s final featuring Spain and England, British Heart Foundation (BHF) released further stories of young football fans whose lives were cut short by heart disease. Created by Saatchi & Saatchi London, the latest stage of the ‘Til I Died’ campaign saw faces, names and stories of those affected projected near Olympiastadion in the German capital in front of thousands of spectators—ensuring each made it to Berlin for the final of the Euros.
'McDonald’s 50th Birthday' by Leo Burnett UK
McDonald's and Leo Burnett commemorate the fast-food chain's 50th birthday by tapping into the deep nostalgia surrounding the brand's iconic birthday parties. The festivities kick off with a 60-second film directed by Fenn O'Meally of Smuggker. Set to the backdrop of Young MC's 'Know How', the film transports viewers to a nostalgic 80s McDonald's birthday bash. The infectious energy of the young partygoers dancing joyfully captures the essence of McDonald's as a place of unparalleled fun and community.
'Owned By You, Right By You' for Co-op by VCCP
Co-op Group's brand platform and integrated campaign ‘Owned By You, Right By You’, created by VCCP London, seeks to remind the British public of its origins and values. The new brand proposition highlights Co-op’s membership model as its unique value. By reminding people that as the Co-op is owned by its members, the public, it can do right by people - this is central to the ‘Owned By You, Right By You’ brand platform which will extend across all channels.
'No Walkers, No Game' by VCCP
Unfortunately, on Sunday night England fans' hearts were broken in Berlin and across the world as the national football team once again fell at the final hurdle against an inspired Spain team. As a result, Walkers and VCCP have created a reactive ad to reflect the way many people will be feeling this week. Part of the 'No Walkers, No Game' brand platform the creative will run across DOOH, print and social; with a media buy in newspapers including The Times, Daily Telegraph, Daily Star and Daily Mirror arranged by OMD.
'A Cake You Biscuit' for McVitie’s by TBWA\London
After years of debate over whether the Jaffa Cake is a biscuit or a cake (the clue is in the name), the brand’s owners have released a campaign that ends it once and for all. Created by TBWA\London, the campaign centres around some out of home and social media activity. That includes a clever two-part billboard, with one site stating: "Stand here if you think it’s a cake" and the other leading the witness with; "Stand here if you’re an idiot." The rest of the OOH and social features slogans such as:“We’re a cake, you biscuit,”
'Hate. Not In My Shirt' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE, Saatchi & Saatchi, Joy Division, and Warner Music have unveiled an exclusive, feature-length version of EE’s new advert, "Hate. Not In My Shirt." Set to the iconic 1980s anthem "Love Will Tear Us Apart" by Joy Division, this campaign aims to tackle the pervasive issue of hate in football culture.
'Where London Life Happens' for Greene King by TMW
With the release of its new integrated campaign ‘Where London Life Happens’, pub chain Greene King pays tribute to the city of London, showcasing the first work from its new creative agency, TMW while media buying and strategy was handled by Total Media. The campaign uses poetry to celebrate city life and to highlight the role that the chain plays across it, with activity running across both social media and out-of-home.
'Bird Fluencers' for South Western Railway (SWR) by St Luke’s
South Western Railway (SWR) has teamed up with St Luke’s to introduce a vibrant new campaign aimed at showcasing the array of rewards available to its passengers. The campaign, featuring the beloved 'bird fluencers' Wesley Peck the pigeon and Sandy C. Gull, promises a wealth of benefits for both business and leisure travelers alike.
‘Impossible vs. Impossible’ for Toyota GB by T&Pm
T&Pm has created a campaign titled 'Impossible vs. Impossible' for Toyota GB’s broadcast sponsorship of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games that showcases the everyday challenges athletes also overcome while competing. Set to run across Channel 4, More 4, Channel 4 streaming and social channels, the campaign stars ParalympicsGB athletes; Jonnie Peacock, Kadeena Cox, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love.
'The Search Is Over' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE is simplifing the often overwhelming world of television, offering a one-stop-shop for all entertainment needs by consolidating live TV and streaming services into a single, easy-to-use interface.The new nationwide campaign, 'The Search Is Over', showcases EE TV with bespoke social, digital, OOH and TV executions highlighting how it benefits three specific audiences: busy families, modern independents and empty nesters.
‘Get The Good Going' for Müller by VCCP
Müller's ‘Get The Good Going’ integrated masterbrand campaign, created by VCCP, relaunches the brand's 'Light' product, tapping into a cultural shift towards healthier living. As the diet yogurt category has declined in recent years, health trends have evolved - leaving ‘fat free’ products feeling outdated. With its latest campaign, Müller Light hopes to offer a more realistic and inclusive approach to health.
‘You Said It’ for Škoda UK by Leo Burnett London
Škoda and Leo Burnett UK are tapping into the enthusiasm of the Reddit community with a new social-first campaign for the fourth-generation Octavia. Titled “You Said It,” the campaign focuses on the dedicated followers of the subreddit 'r/CarTalkUK', which boasts over 350,000 members. These car enthusiasts have affectionately dubbed the Škoda Octavia as “Our Lord and Saviour, the Škoda Octavia,” encapsulating the car’s cult status among petrolheads.
'Squeaky Bum Time' for Andrex by FCB London
Andrex, the Kimberly Clark-owned toilet tissue brand, and FCB London released two ads in support of England’s bid to win the UEFA European Football Championship final as they went into their match with Spain on Sunday. Both executions were part of Andrex’s 'Get Comfortable' brand platform created by FCB London.