Work Of The Week

'A Cake You Biscuit' for McVitie’s by TBWA\London

After years of debate over whether the Jaffa Cake is a biscuit or a cake (the clue is in the name), the brand’s owners have released a campaign that ends it once and for all. Created by TBWA\London, the campaign centres around some out of home and social media activity. That includes a clever two-part billboard, with one site stating: "Stand here if you think it’s a cake" and the other leading the witness with; "Stand here if you’re an idiot." The rest of the OOH and social features slogans such as:“We’re a cake, you biscuit,”