Co-op pledges to do 'right by you' as it's 'owned by you'

Kenyatte Nelson, chief membership and customer officer at Co-op Group said: “At Co-op, we have been proudly delivering a different way of doing business for 180 years. Now is the time to champion the co-operative model and demonstrate how it provides a solution to many of the challenges we face today. That is why we are on a mission to re-introduce Co-op’s core values and principles to the UK.

“Through our ‘Owned By You, Right By You’ campaign we will remind the nation that by simply shopping at Co-op as a member-owner, you get a say in how the business is run, lower prices on the products and services you need, and the opportunity to create better societal outcomes in the communities where you live.”

VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with multi award-winning director Sam Gainsborough and Blinkink to bring to life the new campaign film, Gainsborough’s recent work includes a new promo for the Paris Paralympics and BBC’s Square Eyed Boy.

The new campaign will run from 17 July until the end of the Summer, launching during Coronation Street on ITV1 and STV with a bespoke introduction as part of ITV's Proud to Present. In an ITV first, we will tease the ad with the ITV logo turning black and white to look like a receipt, mirroring the campaign creative.

The integrated campaign, with media planning and buying by Carat UK (a Dentsu company) will also run across other platforms including D/OOH, press, radio, social and digital and is delivered in partnership with MullenLowe for owned social, web and app, ITG for retail and POS and Halpern for PR. The new brand identity featured across the campaign was developed over the past six months by SomeOne as part of their wider four year relationship with Co-op.

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, executive creative directors at VCCP, added: “We are both lifelong superfans of Co-op so it’s a dream of ours and an honour to have worked on this. Co-op is a brand that has so much to say and does so much good that we wanted to share its incredible story and to turn everyone else into superfans too. Co-op is a great business, run in a unique way - it stands alone in its own category in that respect - and it’s never been more needed. If you were going to invent a business today, you’d have to invent Co-op.”

Flora Kong and Simon Mayfield, client leads at Carat UK, commented: “We’ve worked with Co-op for nearly six years and it feels like all moments have led to this one. We’re thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Co-op, VCCP and all of our agency partners to reintroduce Co-op to the UK and to demonstrate the value that they provide to communities right across the UK, bringing new and innovative media solutions to the forefront and making the Owned By You, Right By You creative work sing! It's been the ultimate act of co-operation.”

Alongside the ITV partnership, the campaign will air within a range of high-profile programming across the full TV slate, including ITV, C4 and Sky. The campaign will be supported across BVOD, YouTube and premium cinema spots in key Summer releases to maximise attention and reach light TV viewers. A hand-painted mural in Manchester's Northern Quarter has been specially created, alongside a rich out-of-home plan that will also feature on the London Underground.

To align with Co-op’s business values, WeAre8 will serve poll questions after the ad providing an interactive experience and engaging like-minded audiences.

Across press, will be the launch with impact via a Metro cover wrap. And to support linear audio, the use of smart speakers through Say It Now will seamlessly integrate a call to action to drive audiences to sign up via the Co-op membership page.

