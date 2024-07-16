Walkers thanks the England football team

Unfortunately, on Sunday night England fans' hearts were broken in Berlin and across the world as the national football team once again fell at the final hurdle against an inspired Spain team. As a result, Walkers and VCCP have created a reactive ad to reflect the way many people will be feeling this week.

Part of the 'No Walkers, No Game' brand platform the creative will run across DOOH, print and social; with a media buy in newspapers including The Times, i, Daily Telegraph, Daily Star and Daily Mirror arranged by OMD.

The ad features a heart shaped crisp which is broken into four pieces, also revealing a St George's Cross - it runs with the message 'Thank you England. You Did Us Proud.' It was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear.