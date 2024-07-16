Walkers thanks the England football team
The DOOH, print and social ad, created by VCCP, aims to reflect the way many fans feel this week
16 July 2024
Unfortunately, on Sunday night England fans' hearts were broken in Berlin and across the world as the national football team once again fell at the final hurdle against an inspired Spain team. As a result, Walkers and VCCP have created a reactive ad to reflect the way many people will be feeling this week.
Part of the 'No Walkers, No Game' brand platform the creative will run across DOOH, print and social; with a media buy in newspapers including The Times, i, Daily Telegraph, Daily Star and Daily Mirror arranged by OMD.
The ad features a heart shaped crisp which is broken into four pieces, also revealing a St George's Cross - it runs with the message 'Thank you England. You Did Us Proud.' It was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear.
Credits
Campaign Title: No Walkers, No Game
Clients: Walkers
Advertising Agency: VCCP
Executive Creative Director: Mark Orbine
Senior Creative: Matt Allen
Senior Creative: Luke Ashton
Head Of Account Management: Olivia Packshaw
Account Director: Amirah Hajat
Account Manager: Lara Tarabey
Head Of Planning: Ross Cameron
Planning Director: Rebecca Pinn
Production Company: Girl&Bear
Agency Creative Producer: Rebecca Hunnybun
Integrated Project Director: Brad Willis
Senior Designers: Rob Churcher & Carl Sherry
Artlab Manager: Dan Datson
Artworker: Lee Forster
Designer: Tegan Barnes
Head Of Production: Simon Walker
Retouching: Stanley's Post
Media Agency: OMD