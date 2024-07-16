walkers No Walkers, No Game vccp england spain loss

Walkers thanks the England football team

The DOOH, print and social ad, created by VCCP, aims to reflect the way many fans feel this week

By Creative Salon

16 July 2024

Unfortunately, on Sunday night England fans' hearts were broken in Berlin and across the world as the national football team once again fell at the final hurdle against an inspired Spain team. As a result, Walkers and VCCP have created a reactive ad to reflect the way many people will be feeling this week.

Part of the 'No Walkers, No Game' brand platform the creative will run across DOOH, print and social; with a media buy in newspapers including The Times, i, Daily Telegraph, Daily Star and Daily Mirror arranged by OMD.

The ad features a heart shaped crisp which is broken into four pieces, also revealing a St George's Cross - it runs with the message 'Thank you England. You Did Us Proud.' It was produced by VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear.

Credits

Campaign Title: No Walkers, No Game

Clients: Walkers

Advertising Agency: VCCP

Executive Creative Director: Mark Orbine

Senior Creative: Matt Allen

Senior Creative: Luke Ashton

Head Of Account Management: Olivia Packshaw

Account Director: Amirah Hajat

Account Manager: Lara Tarabey

Head Of Planning: Ross Cameron

Planning Director: Rebecca Pinn

Production Company: Girl&Bear

Agency Creative Producer: Rebecca Hunnybun

Integrated Project Director: Brad Willis

Senior Designers: Rob Churcher & Carl Sherry

Artlab Manager: Dan Datson

Artworker: Lee Forster

Designer: Tegan Barnes

Head Of Production: Simon Walker

Retouching: Stanley's Post

Media Agency: OMD

