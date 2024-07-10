The Growing Urgency For Brands to Be More Memorable

Advances in technology are thought to be weakening people's memories. With the world's information so readily available through portalble technology that is delivering search and AI services, there may be an impact on a reader's long-term recall abilities.

That is another challenge posed to marketers as they aim to trigger emotional responses and recall at the point of purchase for consumers.

That is why, for its first report in 'The Challenger Series' VCCP has explored the science behind the creation of a memorable ad campaign.

" The human brain is not designed to remember, it's designed to forget. The greatest brands understand this." Charles Vallance, founding partner and chairman of VCCP is quoted within the first report, named 'Cracking the Memory Code'.

But what do marketers think?

Sharing their thoughts during an Advertising Week Europe panel hosted VCCP's Clare Hutchinson, were senior marketers from Mondelēz International, Müller, Primark and Allwyn.

“There's a study that suggests that 75 per cent of brands could disappear tomorrow and nobody would even notice, care or worry about it, which is pretty damning for our industry," Hutchison explained in her introduction.

The panel shared their thoughts on what they believed makes an ad memorable, as well as their favourite examples from over the years.



