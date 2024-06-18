UKAEG and VCCP celebrate strength of UK creativity with Cannes campaign

The UK Advertising Exports Group (UKAEG) has partnered with integrated agency VCCP London to create a special digital out of home campaign in the aim to celebrate UK creativity during the global gathering of the advertising industry, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (17 - 21 June).

The poster reads ‘106 Lions on a shirt’, celebrating the UK’s number of wins at Cannes Lions last year while nodding to the summer of sport ahead of us, in a confident fun celebration of UK creativity in a year when a new humour category was added to the 2024 awards.

The poster will sit on a digital out of home screen outside the Cannes Lions award show venue, Le Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes, throughout the week of the festival. It will be supported by a social media campaign.

Aisling Conlon, international trade director for UK Advertising, Advertising Association, said: “The UK has a rich history and a strong global reputation for creativity, consistently reflected in our podium presence at the Cannes Lions Awards each year. In a week celebrating global creativity, we've harnessed the competitive spirit of the awards stage and infused it with UK humour. Known for our bold ideas and world-class creative storytelling, we are echoing the hopeful sentiment of England fans chanting 'It's coming home' with our campaign to celebrate the UK's long standing record of creativity excellence in a memorable and standout manner.”

Julian Douglas, co-CEO at VCCP and chairman of UKAEG, added: “The latest export figures show that the UK are kings of Europe when it comes to advertising. We’ve also got a trophy cabinet that’s packed full of Lions, recognising the creative achievements of our current golden generation. Let’s see if we can bring a few more home this summer.”