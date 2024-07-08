What Makes Advertising Memorable?

“The human brain is not designed to remember, it's designed to forget. The greatest brands unstand this” states Charles Vallance, the founding partner and chairman of VCCP while referencing a new piece of research that the agency has released that explores the issue of memory.

According to the research, less than 16 per cent of ads are recalled or correctly attributed while one-third of online ads are never even seen.

The ‘Cracking the Memory Code” report is the first in a thought leadership programme being developed under ‘The Challenger Series’ title, which will explore what drives purchasing decisions at point of sale.

This report focuses on the science behind memory and how brands can apply that to get themselves noticed and drive recall when it comes to the moment of purchase.

“Because it is binary, memory is fraught with jeopardy,” continues Vallance as a call to marketers to better understand it and improve their ability to drive recall.

Within the report, it is underlined that despite some things being remembered for life, a person’s memory is not a 'storage system’ but it is a 'filtration system’ in which the things that do not matter to them are often forgotten.

One of the key insights from the paper highlights that brands must innovate within their marketing communications, while not moving too far away from their core idea. That means distinctive brand assets that are developed and reused consistently while evolving slowly over time may prolong a brand’s successful campaign concept.

Familiarity and repetition of an ad or brand assets within a long-running campaign can also be a successful tool for brands to make connections in the moment of consumption. However, simply repeating the same thing will likely drive people to ignore the message over time.