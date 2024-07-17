Müller Light explores the joy in making healthy choices
Created by VCCP, the multi-million pound integrated campaign 'Get The Good Going' relaunches the Müller Light brand
17 July 2024
Müller's ‘Get The Good Going’ integrated masterbrand campaign, created by VCCP, relaunches the brand's 'Light' product, tapping into a cultural shift towards healthier living.
As the diet yogurt category has declined in recent years, health trends have evolved - leaving ‘fat free’ products feeling outdated. With its latest campaign, Müller Light hopes to offer a more realistic and inclusive approach to health.
The multi-million integrated campaign, which spans across TV, out of home, social, radio, retail in-store and press, aims to break norms of the category with a humorous spot exaggerating the feeling of transformation when you make that one healthy choice, no matter how small.
This campaign spotlights Müller Light as a product that is seen as a simple, healthier switch. While Müller is already in one in four of the UK’s fridges, ‘Get The Good Going’ aims to position Müller Light as a positive and uplifting product through continual investment in marketing, as the brand continues to put smiles on faces across the nation.
The campaign is centred around a 30-second film created by VCCP and produced by Biscuit Filmworks. The film, directed by Rosie May Bird Smith, aims to capture attention through an unlikely protagonist, demonstrating the knock-on effect of swapping to a healthier snack can only bring good things.
The campaign is supported by out of home, social and shopper content, also created by VCCP. It will run from 15 July across TV, radio, OOH, press and social. Design and artwork was led by VCCP’s production studio Girl&Bear while 3D motion, social assets and animations were created by Bernadette, also part of VCCP. Media planning and buying was driven by EssenceMediacom and influencer was handled by Ogilvy PR & Influence.
The campaign follows on from the recent ‘Rice, Rice Baby’ OOH campaign, dramatising the effects of Müller Rice Protein as Declan Rice demonstrates super-human strength with tongue-in-cheek hyperbole.
Vicky Morgan, health brands segment lead at Müller said: “This new campaign and the relaunch of Müller Light comes off the back of extensive consumer immersion that confirmed there is still a place for lighter yogurts that taste great, but importantly leave you feeling good when you make a healthy choice. Over the last two years the Müller brand has been on a transformation and Muller Light is the next in the portfolio to go live with new designs, recipe and comms idea.”
Colin McKean, creative director at VCCP added: “"In a category still filled with guilt-inducing messaging and unrealistic representations of people, we were keen to do something different. So we based Müller Light's new campaign on a simple, honest insight - when you eat something healthier, you feel good, which makes it more likely the next thing you do will be healthier too. And rather than featuring the usual unattainable model-type in a glamorous/sporty location, our TVC features the magnificent Brian, getting his good going in a charity shop.”
