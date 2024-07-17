Müller Light explores the joy in making healthy choices

The campaign follows on from the recent ‘Rice, Rice Baby’ OOH campaign, dramatising the effects of Müller Rice Protein as Declan Rice demonstrates super-human strength with tongue-in-cheek hyperbole.

Vicky Morgan, health brands segment lead at Müller said: “This new campaign and the relaunch of Müller Light comes off the back of extensive consumer immersion that confirmed there is still a place for lighter yogurts that taste great, but importantly leave you feeling good when you make a healthy choice. Over the last two years the Müller brand has been on a transformation and Muller Light is the next in the portfolio to go live with new designs, recipe and comms idea.”

Colin McKean, creative director at VCCP added: “"In a category still filled with guilt-inducing messaging and unrealistic representations of people, we were keen to do something different. So we based Müller Light's new campaign on a simple, honest insight - when you eat something healthier, you feel good, which makes it more likely the next thing you do will be healthier too. And rather than featuring the usual unattainable model-type in a glamorous/sporty location, our TVC features the magnificent Brian, getting his good going in a charity shop.”

Credits

Campaign Title: Get The Good Going

Client: Müller

Managing Director: Richard Williams

Strategy & Marketing Director: Toby Bevans

Brand Director: Markéta Kristlova, Vicky Morgan

Brand Team: Jonathan Prince, Ellie Cotton, Thiemo Mallwitz, Carsten Weinert, Ellie Cooper

Advertising Agency: VCCP Blue

Creative Director: Colin McKean, Emma Houlston

Senior Creatives: Sophia Johnson, Sophie Szilady

Creatives: Dan Ahern, Didima Arrieta

Creatives: Josh Clarke, Daisy Elsden

CEO: Cliff Hall

Business Director: Nick Van Buuren

Senior Account Director: Marina Damato

Account Director: Linn Collier

Account Coordinator: Emma Harpin

CSO: Max Keane

Planning Director: Sarah Benson

Senior Planner: Matt Hayes

Junior Planner: Iona Inglis, Nour Gado

Agency TV Producer: Rosie Good

Agency Creative Producer: Katy Dale

Design & Artwork: Girl&Bear

Design Resource Manager: Yasmine Moridi

Senior Designer: Ruggero Gualdesi

Senior Designer: Bruno Rovarotto

Artlab Manager: James Perry

Assistant Artlab Manager: Sam Weight

Digital Production: Bernadette

Associate Project Director: Luke Dougherty

Senior Project Manager: Francesco Segramora

Senior Project Manager: Sue Awotar

Creative Director: Will Aslett

Design Director: Gilles Bestley

3D Designer: Mark Chivers

Motion Designer: Dexter Marshall

Senior Designer: Martin Pavlica

Media Buying Agency: EssenceMediacom

Business Director (Planning): Colby Adam

Senior Associate Director (Planning): Sophie Sweetland

Senior Associate Director (Strategy): Alex Rubins

Senior Associate Director (Digital): Helena Ojakovoh

Senior Associate Director (AV): Jamie Smith

Account Director (Planning): Dmitriy Antropov

Account Director (OOH): Hannah Payne

Account Manager (AV): Amitesh Das

Account Manager (AV): Harry Dakin-Brown

Account Planner: Imogen McNally

Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Rosie May Bird Smith

Editor: Beth Roberts

Executive Producer: Hannah Bayatti

Producer: Adam Oyejobi

Head Of Production: Emily Atterton

Managing Director: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

Director Of Photography: Benedict Spence

Production Designer: Sarah Jenneson

Production Assistant: Adam Sarr

Production Assistant: Dalia Saeed

Costume Designer: Wiz Francis

Casting Director: Clair Catterson

Hair And Makeup Artist: Eve Coles

Post-Production Company: Absolute Post

Post Producer: Yasmin Tilly

Colourist: Juliette Wileman

Audio Post-Production Company: Jungle Studios

Sound Engineer: Ben Leeves

Music Company: Twelve Decibels