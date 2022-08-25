VCCP and MediaCom launch Müller Corner outdoor campaign

In its thirtieth year in the UK, Müller has unveiled its latest integrated campaign ‘It could only be Müller Corner’, which playfully reminds the nation of its iconic status as the original and best Corner yogurt.

So recognisable and embedded in British culture, the infamous Müller Corner needs no introduction. In its latest UK integrated campaign, created by VCCP London, the hero creative puts this to test as the new campaign features a series of bold posters, billboards and special builds, bought via MediaCom, using the most distinctive asset of Müller Corner - its packaging.

Breaking with traditional yogurt and dairy category advertising, the creative leads with photographic executions which show a close-up macro view of the split pot featuring both the compote and chocolate pot products.

Revealing the pot tip you only get with a Müller Corner, a striking special build replicates the experience of tipping the fruit compote into a Müller Corner, by tipping the corner of the poster. In each execution a cascade of compote or playful tumble of chocolate balls will play out in extreme Macro slow motion.

The campaign aims to revive feelings of nostalgia held dearly in the hearts of the nation, with the distinctive, simple campaign putting a smile on every face, and a Müller Corner yogurt back in every shopping basket.

In radio and digital audio adverts running across the UK, audiences will hear people talking about the unique and different ways of consuming a corner showing consumers that whether they are a tipper, dipper or spooner - it could only be a Müller Corner.

Müller Corner entered the UK yoghurt market in 1988 and arrived with its unique brand of innovation, revolutionising the category with the Corner format. And now in its thirtieth year, the latest campaign aims to remind the nation of the tip, dip and spoonable personal experience that Corner offers, loved by all of the family. Recognised by Britons everywhere - the nation hardly needs to see any of it to know it is unmistakably Müller.

Toby Bevans, strategy and marketing director at Müller Yogurt & Desserts, said: “Müller Corner is one of the most recognisable brands within the Müller portfolio, and with this campaign we wanted to remind people of this iconic format that is loved and recognised by families across the country. “

Ross Neil, deputy executive creative director at VCCP London, added: “No matter how little you see, or how obliquely we refer to the experience of eating it in our radio ads, we could only ever be talking about one thing… Müller Corner.”

This campaign aims to boost brand awareness and to remind consumers that Müller is the original and best corner yogurt.

‘It could only be Müller Corner’ will run across OOH and DOOH, OOH Special Build plus Radio, Digital Audio and Social media from today until the end of September. Media has been planned and executed by MediaCom.